Richa Anirudh said – If half of what happened to PM Modi in Punjab had happened in UP, then the troll army would have cut the attack, such comments started coming

It was said by the Ministry of Home Affairs that when the PM’s convoy reached a flyover, it was found that some protesters had blocked the road.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s rally in Punjab’s Ferozepur on Wednesday has been cancelled. It was said by the Ministry of Home Affairs that when the PM’s convoy reached a flyover, it was found that some protesters had blocked the road. The PM was stuck on the flyover for 15-20 minutes. This was a major lapse in the security of the Prime Minister. In this regard, the Ministry of Home Affairs has summoned a report from the Punjab Government. At the same time, journalist Richa Anirudh said on the matter of lapse in the security of PM Modi that if half of what happened in Punjab today had happened in UP with the leader of any other party, then some people on Twitter would have created a ruckus. Many reactions started coming on social media on this.

Richa Anirudh gave her reaction on Twitter on the matter of lapse in the security of Prime Minister Modi. He said, “If half of what happened in Punjab today would have happened in UP with the leader of some other party, some people on Twitter would have created a ruckus. The same people are engaged in giving different twists to today’s case. is amazing.” Richa further wrote, “If you can’t do one person, then respect one post, at least, now the troll army will be at work.” On this a user (@_i_eventide) wrote, “The country should take cognizance of the Home Minister, shouldn’t it.”

If half of what happened in Punjab today had happened in UP with the leader of any other party, some people would have created a ruckus on Twitter. The same people are trying to give different twists to today’s matter. is amazing. Hey, if you can’t respect one person, then at least respect one position? Now the troll army will go to work?? — richa anirudh (@richaanirudh) January 5, 2022

Film producer and TV journalist Vinod Kapri said on this matter, “The security lapse is appalling. Punjab Chief Minister Charanjit Singh Channi must answer but is there no responsibility of the Home Minister of India Amit Shah for this mistake?

The security lapse is horrifying. Chief Minister of Punjab @CHARANJITCHANNI Should have to answer but is the Home Minister of India responsible for this mistake? @AmitShah no responsibility? https://t.co/7Hx1Wm5ZDm — Vinod Kapri (@vinodkapri) January 5, 2022

Senior journalist Ajit Anjum wrote, “There is no doubt that it was the responsibility of the state government to keep the Prime Minister’s route clear. Protocol should have been followed at all costs. Responsibility should be fixed for negligence. But a life-threatening narrative with a phrase like ‘I survived alive’

Trying to take advantage of the opportunity.”

Abhisar Sharma, retweeting the tweet of journalist Pankaj Jha, wrote, “Narendra Modi Zindabad”, is finally heard. Also the flag of BJP. Then why are news channels calling it a security lapse and the crowd as “protesters”?” At the same time, journalist Gaurav Singh Sengar said, “Strict action is needed on the DGP and DG Intelligence of Punjab.”