Richa Chaddha and Vivek Oberoi poster from Inside Edge 3 out now! Richa Chadha and Vivek Oberoi’s powerful poster from Inside Edge 3 released!

Television oi-Salman Khan

Amazon Prime Video is finally back with its first Indian original series ‘Inside Edge’ after a mini break of two years. The third season trailer was recently launched by the streaming service and the trailer is creating a stir among the franchise lovers and has become a favorite of the viewers. The series stars Vivek Oberoi, Richa Chadha, Akshay Oberoi, Tanuj Virwani, Aamir Bashir, Sayani Gupta, Sapna Pabbi, Siddhant Gupta and Amit Sial in lead roles.

‘Atrangi Re’ Trailer Released, Sara, Dhanush and Akshay Kumar’s Explosion with Unique Love Story!

The third season is directed by Kanishk Verma and produced by Karan Anshuman. The new season is at stake to see a big game between the two arch rivals that will uncover some suspicious and new secrets.

Stay tuned for more details as the show premieres this December on Prime Video. Click on this link to see new character posters.

Both the seasons released earlier were well-liked and the fans gave it a lot of love. Let us tell you that Vivek Oberoi is a brilliant actor and Richa Chadha has done an amazing job.

Inside Edge 3 was discussed for a long time and now many great posters are being released one after the other. Fans are also sharing them.

Ali Fazal – Richa Chadha’s production house debut Girls Will Be Girls, selected at Gotham Week

Old picture of Shahrukh Khan in school uniform surfaced, Richa Chadha expressed love!

Ajay Devgan’s web series ‘6 Suspects’ announced, strong starcast will also be final, release on Disney Plus Hotstar

Ali Fazal married Richa Chadha quietly in court? Written – Begum, there is a written right to put strings

Richa Chadha did not like Randeep Hooda’s joke on Mayawati, said such a big deal!

Shooting of Fukrey 3 begins, then return will be Chucha and Bholi Punjaban, see the first pic from the sets

Pop star Rihanna had tweeted about farmers, these stars including Sonam Kapoor retweeted!

During the protest against farmers, Swara Bhaskar and Richa Chadha reacted like this

Trailer- Richa Chadha’s film ‘Madame Chief Minister’ has a banging trailer release, on which politician is the film based?

First Look- Richa Chadha’s first look released from Madam Chief Minister, seen with a broom in her hand

Will Richa Chadha join Shiv Sena’s hand? The actress gave the answer on this question of the user!

Fukrey 3- Is the third part of Fukrey ready? Blast with this hint of Excel Entertainment

Stay updated with every news of the film industry and get movie reviews READ Also I was the first to introduce Amitabh Bachchan to hit directors; Salim Khan said while referring to 'Zanjeer' Allow Notifications You have already subscribed

english summary Bollywood Actress Richa Chaddha and Vivek Oberoi poster from Inside Edge out now! Read the details and take a look on it.

Story first published: Wednesday, November 24, 2021, 16:58 [IST]