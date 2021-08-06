Richa Chadha Epic Reply To Journalist Over Temple Attack In Pakistan Says Look At Yourself First look at yourself..

A case of vandalism of a Ganesh temple by angry people has come to light in Rahim Yar Khan district of Punjab province of Pakistan. There is an atmosphere of tension in the area due to the matter, in view of which Rangers and policemen have also been deployed there. ABP Majha Mumbai journalist Chandrakant Shinde tweeted about this matter, in which he took a dig at Congress leaders Rahul Gandhi, Priyanka Gandhi, Swara Bhaskar and Richa Chadha and said, “Any reaction on this?” On this tweet of Chandrakant Shinde, Richa Chadha also expressed anger and said that we have taken the contract for them?

This tweet of Richa Chadha, made in response to Chandrakant Shinde, is making a lot of headlines on social media. Replying to the journalist, the actress wrote, “Why ask us, we have taken the contract for them? They are fools, but there is action against those who commit religious disturbances there.

Richa Chadha did not stop here. Questioning the journalist, he further said, “Look at your country, till when will you celebrate the destruction of your neighbor? You see for yourself, there is no mention of rape, murder or Vandana Kataria of a Dalit girl on your television? Why?”

Why ask us, we have contracted them? They are fools, but there is action against those who commit religious disturbances. Look at your country, till when will you celebrate the destruction of your neighbor? You see yourself, on your TL there is no rape, murder of a Dalit girl. #VandanaKatariya There is no mention of it! Why? https://t.co/uA3cHsTGiB — TheRichaChadha (@RichaChadha) August 5, 2021

Social media users also commented a lot on this tweet of Richa Chadha. A user named Deepak wrote, “While celebrating the devastation of the neighboring country, they do not see that the ground is slipping inch by inch every day under the feet of the people of this country. The atmosphere of inflation, hunger, unemployment and confusion is not visible in our country.

Responding to the tweet, a user named Shoaib wrote, “Religious extremism is destroying everything everywhere. Hopefully we will be able to beat this together.” A user named Amit Kumar wrote, “There is no difference between the two, both are the same. It’s just a difference of clothes.”

It is being told that after the incident of sacrilege of a madrasa, the mob has carried out this incident on the instigation of some people. The idols that have been damaged include those of Lord Ganesha, Lord Shiva and several other deities.





