Richa Chadha recreates Madhuri Dixit’s iconic look from ‘Hum Aapke Hain Koun’! Richa Chadha recreates Madhuri Dixit’s iconic look from ‘Hum Aapke Hain Koun’!

News oi-Salman Khan

Richa Chadha, known for her exceptional performances in content inspired films like ‘Masaan’, ‘Gangs of Wasseypur’ and ‘Fukrey’, is also a Madhuri Dixit fan. Richa recently collaborated with photographer Karan Taurani of ‘The Taurani House’ studio set up in Delhi to share her latest ‘Sindhi collection’, featuring Dhak Dhak girl Madhuri Dixit and her iconic 90s romantic blockbuster Hum Aapke Hain. Who was it based on?

On the work front, Richa Chadha will soon resume shooting for the next installment of her comedy franchise, Fukrey, with the original star-cast, while The Great Indian Murder starts streaming from February 4.

Richa Chadda is very active on social media and it is often seen that she does some kind of post. Many times she gets into controversies about her views but she definitely has her say.

At this time one of her posts is in discussion, which she did regarding the Hijab controversy. There has been a mixed opinion of the fans on this. Currently, he is in discussion about his next projects.

Richa Chadha has done amazing work in many of her films. It is certain from the viral picture that she is a big fan of Madhuri Dixit. Fans are asking such questions to him.

Story first published: Wednesday, February 9, 2022, 17:18 [IST]