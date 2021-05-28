Richa Chadha says her Sarbjit co-actor Randeep Hooda’s joke on Mayawati is crass, tasteless and sexist





Randeep Hooda has been going through flak on-line for an allegedly casteist and sexist joke he shared utilizing the title of Bahujan Samaj Celebration President Mayawati in an previous video that has gone viral on the web. And whereas the actor continues to be on the receiving finish of criticism, his Sarbjit co-star Richa Chadha has shared her response on his joke calling it crass, tasteless and sexist. Additionally Learn – Randeep Hooda’s ‘joke’ on Mayawati will get him in hassle; netizens pattern #ArrestRandeepHooda for his ‘casteist’, ‘racist’ and ‘sexist’ jibe

As netizens started trending the hashtag ‘Arrest Randeep Hooda’, one Twitter consumer questioned Richa’s silence on the matter. To which she reacted saying, “It is a despicable “joke”. It is crass, tasteless and sexist.” Nevertheless, Richa additionally questioned the Twitter consumer in a separate tweet on why he requested the feminine actors to apologise for his or her male counterparts. “Sure. It is casteist too. Additionally, plz clarify to the explanation why you proceed to ask ONLY girls to apologise for his or her male colleagues whilst you preach on sexism. ? Not holding my breath.” Additionally Learn – Ponty Chadha, liquor baron and Wave Cinemas proprietor, killed in sensational shootout!

Sure. It is casteist too.

Additionally, plz clarify to the explanation why you proceed to ask ONLY girls to apologise for his or her male colleagues whilst you preach on sexism. ?

Not holding my breath. https://t.co/yexyzpvgGx — TheRichaChadha (@RichaChadha) May 28, 2021

The video of Randeep Hooda didn’t go down nicely with a bit of netizens who has referred to as the actor’s behaviour “casteist”, “sexist” and additionally demanded an apology. “If this doesn’t clarify how casteist and sexist this society is, particularly in direction of dalit girls, i do not know what’s going to. the ‘joke’, the audacity, the group. randeep hooda, prime bollywood actor speaking a couple of dalit girl, who has been the voice of the oppressed,” a consumer tweeted whereas sharing the video.

“@RandeepHooda Miss Mayawati is thought-about “behan” by most of Dalit inhabitants of UP. She is not only a politician, a Dalit icon too. Anyway, it is very sexist and misogynistic remark. Suppose anybody saying saying this to your sister? Apologize,” one other consumer mentioned. “It took me whereas to grasp this, and I realised that We’re nonetheless residing in such a feeble society. How casteist, misogynistic & sexist slur was that. @RandeepHooda. Praising her energy in politics in opposition to all of her odds would not have brought on you any hurt,” one other consumer wrote.

Randeep Hooda was just lately seen alongside Salman Khan in Radhe: Your Most Wished Bhai, which was launched digitally on Eid.

