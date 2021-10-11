Richa Chadha slams Twitter user: Twitter user says Richa’s marriage won’t last long: Twitter user says Richa Chadha’s marriage won’t last long.

Bollywood celebs Richa Chadha and Ali Fazal have been dating for a long time and both are planning to get married soon. Meanwhile, a Twitter user asked Richa Chadha when he was getting a divorce. The actress has given him an apt reply.

A Twitter user named Sarvesh Pandey tweeted and asked Richa Chadha about his divorce. The user wrote, ‘When is your divorce? Tell me, because your marriage will not last long like Aamir Khan. Richa Chadha gave her correct answer and stopped her speech.



Ha Cha Chadha wrote in reply to a Twitter user, ‘Sarvesh, apart from me, you have not voluntarily married a beggar, who will have to suffer? The girl would have asked for a dowry in your case? No appearance, no intelligence and poor? Mummy must have come to the stove with LPG? Aunt Palagu, did you bring this Gu-like Kuput to the world? These unemployed pity-pots can only widen here. ‘

Let us know that the two had announced their marriage in April 2020 last year, but due to the lockdown caused by the Corona epidemic, the two postponed their marriage. Ali Fazal’s mother later died and the two could not get married. The couple’s marriage was rumored to be in the year 2021, but due to the second wave of corona, nothing can be said clearly.



Ali Fazal and Ha Chadha first met on the set of the movie ‘Fukre’ in 2012 and since then the two have become friends and started dating in 2015. During the 74th Venice Film Festival in 2017, the two made their relationship public.