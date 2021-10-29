Richa Chadha takes a dig at celebrities: Actress upset on Bollywood celebrities participating in TV debates, said – they have no credibility, are selfish

The outspoken and bindaas Richa Chadha recently expressed her opinion on the celebs who visit TV news channels to be a part of debates. The actress said that – celebs who try to make themselves relevant by participating in debates related to the film industry, these people have no credibility for them and they are very opportunistic people, who have their own interests.

In an interview to Film Companion, actress Richa Chadha said- As far as the polarization of the film industry is concerned, I don’t know! I don’t take people seriously who have no credibility. Richa further said- I would not like to name such people here, nor would I want to give them much importance. Because they look for such opportunities. But the truth is that they don’t really have any credibility. These are the people who have been rejected from the system. My friend Mini Mathur says for such people – ‘Khurchan’ of Bollywood.

The actress further said- ‘Those who are sitting on the channel are not insiders. These are the ones who stand out and only bark at others.’ (This year may pass somehow.. ‘Guddu Bhaiya’ told when he is marrying girlfriend Richa Chadha)

Richa further said- ‘If on some occasion they come, sit together in TV debates and just keep talking, they try to be relevant. Such people should not be taken seriously. What I mean to say is that they are not insiders. They don’t know anything. These are the ones who bark at you if they are not included. These are the ones who are still holding on to the words of 1952. Now I will not be able to speak for that polarization because I think these are very opportunistic people.

Let me tell you, the news of Richa Chadha and Ali Fazal’s marriage was coming out for a long time. But according to Richa-Ali, he is thinking of getting married soon. In a recent interview, Ali Faisal had told that both of them have planned to get married in the year 2022. Their marriage got delayed due to Corona. Ali had said, ‘This year was very strange for everyone. Many of our celebrations were stopped. But now we are looking forward to it in the new year. Our plans were being made at the time of the second wave of Kovid. Then after the second wave everything got delayed.