Richa Chadha’s statement on women: Richa Chadha web series Candy: Nowadays Richa Chadha is gathering discussion for her web series ‘Candy’.

Actress Ha Chadha is as much a fearless person as she is a fearless artist. The more powerful characters she portrays on screen, the stronger she expresses her views on social issues. According to Richa, who is currently in the spotlight for her web series ‘Candy’, one should never be afraid to speak the truth, as it inspires others.

Advocate in Section 375, Chief Minister in Madam CM, Raw Agent in Lahore Confidential and now DSP in Candy, you are playing the role of a powerful woman on screen. Do you think that it would be better for society to have women in such strong positions?

100 percent. What have men done in positions of power? If women remain in leadership roles, it will definitely be good for the society, because men have lived for so many years, what have they done! Empty pollution has increased, defense spending has increased, and less is being spent on health and education. Look, there is a progressive society where the press has freedom. Women should have the freedom that they can go to work anytime, wear anything, not in our country, so we need women in strong positions. This cowardly comrade has also shown us that whether it is New Zealand’s Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern or Germany’s Chancellor Angela Merkel, these people have saved our country so well from this comrade, so it is time for women to take such a position.

By the way, having a strong position of women is rarely tolerated by our patriarchal society. This discrimination is also seen in the film industry, whether it is the difference in payment or the distance of big actors from feminist films. What do you think about it?

This is true, but the day men realize they have given birth, they will endure it. You are right, this is discrimination in our industry. Like ‘Madame CM’ I did very little, just to be respectful, because I thought this film should be done. I also knew that many great actresses were staring at that role. That filmmaker Subhash Kapoor stuck to me, so I have taken a name fee for that film. Then, there is also nepotism that there are so many kids in filmmaking, who, whether acting or not, get projects with strong roles right from the start, see how amazing they are, they can carry the whole movie on their shoulders. So, people like us take eight years to get a movie like that. It is a matter of staying away from feminist films of big actors, so insecure actors think so. There are also some safe artists, who don’t care. Among them is Ali (boyfriend Ali Fazal), who did ‘Bobby Detective’.



In the web series ‘Candy’, you are in the role of a policeman, who is corrupt in the first place. In real life, the image of the police that is created here is more to harass the helpless. What do you think about it?

I believe there are all kinds of people in every field. There are people in journalism who fearlessly tell the truth. He goes to prison to show the truth. They are not even afraid of him. At the same time, there are some people, who are so psychophenetic, who only see their children’s fees and EMI. The same is true of the police. There are some completely corrupt people, who are no less than thugs, there are thugs in uniform and some who are honest, they are helpless themselves, they are troubled by the system, they don’t get paid, they die on duty, then somewhere there are police crushed on both sides. I am not defending them, because corruption really has no place, but fearless and cowardly, corrupt and honest people of all kinds are everywhere.

To speak the truth with courage, one has to bear the loss.

(Center) Nothing happens, no damage. Don’t assume that there will be a loss. No harm done, but after a while people get inspired. It encourages that someone is telling the truth. Sometimes it is not necessary to speak the truth because we show how honest we are, so it is necessary that someone is speaking to the man, when everyone is sitting quietly. This is very important. How long will we sit in fear? We do everything. We pay taxes, we give you status. You do nothing and we are afraid, how will it work. This is a poem by Kunwar Narayan, which is so popular in the peasant movement that one day the fear will end. This is true. So, any kind of fear is not good for the society.

You played the role of Chief Minister in ‘Madam Mukhyamantri’. If you had the chance to be CM in real life, what change would you like to make?

I don’t know about CM in real life, but I would love to change a lot if I was made a representative of the film industry. I will fix the working hours to be only a 12 hour shift. Compensation should always be paid to everyone on the set, such as medical and health insurance and royalties for stuntmen, lightmen, their families, actors. Recently there were a lot of older actors, who were sick, it hurt a lot to read about them, they told people that I am in ICU, I need money for treatment. I felt so bad reading all this. People who have spent their entire lives on screen should not be in this position. There must be something for such artists. I would love to make a few small changes like that.



