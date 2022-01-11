Richard Belzer Net Worth | Gadget Clock – Celebrity Net Worth



What’s Richard Belzer’s Net Worth?

Richard Belzer is an American stand-up comic, creator and actor who has a web value of $16 million. Richard Belzer is finest recognized for his lengthy-operating function as John Munch on the police procedural sequence “Murder: Life on the Avenue” and “Regulation & Order: Particular Victims Unit.” He has additionally appeared within the function on varied different reveals over a span of 23 years from 1993 to 2016. Moreover, Belzer has been in movies corresponding to “The Groove Tube,” “Freeway,” “North,” and “Species II.”

Belzer was a featured participant on the Nationwide Lampoon Radio Hour with co-stars John Belushi, Chevy Chase, Invoice Murray, Gilda Radner, and Harold Ramis, a half-hour comedy program aired on 600 plus U.S. stations (1973-75). Through the ’80s and ’90s,

John Munch File

Belzer has the excellence of taking part in John Munch on a number of totally different reveals for over twenty years. He performed the character as a daily solid member on the NBC police drama sequence “Murder: Life on the Avenue” and “Regulation & Order: Particular Victims Unit”. After he portrayed the character on 22 consecutive seasons of tv over 23 years, from 1993 to 2016, Belzer broke a report that was beforehand held as a tie between James Arness and Kelsey Grammer for many consecutive years portraying a single character. Arness performed Marshall Matt Dillon on 20 consecutive seasons of “Gunsmoke”. Grammer performed Dr. Frasier Crane for 20 consecutive seasons throughout “Cheers” and “Frasier”. Belzer appeared in 122 episodes of Murder and 325 episodes of SVU. Belzer made cameos because the character in episodes on a number of different sequence, together with “The X-Information”, “The Wire” and “30 Rock”.

Early Life

Richard Belzer was born on August 4, 1944 in Bridgeport, Connecticut to Jewish mother and father Charles and Frances. His mom was typically bodily abusive, and he would use comedy to distract her from attacking him and his older brother Leonard. As a teen, Belzer went to Fairfield Warde Excessive College; following his commencement, he served as a reporter for the Bridgeport Submit. For his larger schooling, Belzer went to Dean Faculty in Franklin, Massachusetts, however was ultimately expelled. He subsequently took numerous odd jobs, together with as a census taker. Belzer’s father dedicated suicide in 1968.

Profession Beginnings

Belzer started his present-enterprise profession within the early 70s as a stand-up comedian in New York Metropolis. There, he carried out at Pips, the Improv, and Catch a Rising Star. Moreover, Belzer served because the viewers heat-up comic for “Saturday Evening Dwell,” and made numerous visitor appearances on this system between 1975 and 1980.

Tv Profession

In 1984, Belzer had his personal brief-lived present known as “The Richard Belzer Present.” Following this, he appeared in episodes of “Moonlighting,” “Miami Vice,” and “Tattingers.” Belzer started showing extra often on tv within the 90s. Early within the decade, he had a recurring function as a information reporter on the CBS sequence “The Flash.” He additionally performed Inspector William Henderson in a number of episodes of “Lois & Clark: The New Adventures of Superman.” Nevertheless, Belzer landed his breakthrough function in 1993, when he started taking part in the principle function of Detective John Munch on the police drama sequence “Murder: Life on the Avenue.” A serious success, the present ran for seven seasons by 1999. Following the tip of the sequence, Belzer reprised his function as John Munch on “Regulation & Order: Particular Victims Unit,” taking part in the character for 325 episodes by 2016.

Past “Murder” and “SVU,” Belzer has performed John Munch on quite a few different applications. He appeared within the function in 4 episodes of the unique “Regulation & Order” between 1996 and 2000, in addition to in a 1997 episode of “The X-Information.” In 2000, Belzer performed Munch within the tv movie “Murder: The Film” and the brief-lived UPN sequence “The Beat.” His different appearances as Munch have occurred on “Regulation & Order: Trial by Jury,” “Arrested Improvement,” “The Wire,” and even the late-evening discuss present “Jimmy Kimmel Dwell!”

Movie Profession

Belzer made his movie debut in 1974, starring in a number of roles within the impartial comedy “The Groove Tube.” Within the early 80s, he had small components in “Fame,” “Café Flesh,” “Creator! Creator!,” “Evening Shift,” and Brian De Palma’s remake of “Scarface.” Later within the decade, Belzer was within the neo-noir thriller “Freeway” and the comedies “The Fallacious Guys,” “The Massive Image,” and “Fletch Lives.” His credit within the 90s embrace “The Bonfire of the Vanities”; “Off and Working”; “Mad Canine and Glory”; “Harmful Recreation”; “North”; “The Puppet Masters”; “Get on the Bus”; “A Very Brady Sequel”; and “Species II,” by which he performed the president of the USA.

Radio Profession

Past tv and movie, Belzer has appeared often on the radio. From 1973 to 1975, he was a featured participant on the “Nationwide Lampoon Radio Hour” alongside Invoice Murray, Chevy Chase, Gilda Radner, Harold Ramis, and John Belushi. Later within the 70s, he cohosted “Brink & Belzer” in New York Metropolis. Moreover, Belzer has been a daily visitor on “The Howard Stern Present,” in addition to on the rightwing conspiracy present hosted by Alex Jones.

Conspiracy Theories and Books

A believer in conspiracies associated to the assassination of John F. Kennedy, Belzer has written quite a few books concerning the topic. His titles embrace “UFOs, JFK, and Elvis: Conspiracies You Do not Need to Be Loopy to Consider” and “Lifeless Fallacious: Straight Info on the Nation’s Most Controversial Cowl-Ups.” Belzer has additionally written non-conspiracy idea-oriented books corresponding to “Tips on how to Be a Stand-Up Comedian” and “I Am Not a Cop!”

Hulk Hogan Incident

Days earlier than the inaugural WrestleMania occasion in 1985, Belzer requested skilled wrestler Hulk Hogan to show considered one of his signature strikes on Belzer’s tv discuss present “Scorching Properties.” Hogan proceeded to place the actor in a entrance chin-lock, inflicting Belzer to black out. When he was launched, Belzer hit his head on the ground, leading to a laceration that required a brief keep on the hospital. After this incident, Belzer sued Hogan for $5 million; the 2 in the end settled out of court docket.

Private Life

In 1966, Belzer wed his first spouse, Gail Susan Ross; they in the end divorced in 1972. 4 years later, he married boutique supervisor Dalia Danoch, who he ultimately divorced in 1978. In 1985, Belzer married actress Harlee McBride, with whom he has two step-daughters named Jessica and Bree.

Belzer is a survivor of testicular most cancers, having fought off the illness in 1983. He resides within the south of France within the commune of Bozouls, the place he moved following his time on “SVU.”