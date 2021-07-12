Richard branson and sirisha bandla return after virgin galactic space flight 56 ​​minute Journey

Billionaire Richard Branson returned to Earth after traveling through space in a private spacecraft, Indian-origin Sirisha was also included in Richard’s five-member team

New Delhi. British billionaire Richard Branson, who went on a space trip, has returned to Earth. His entire space journey lasted about 56 minutes. Richard Branson went to space with 5 members, including India’s daughter Sirisha Bandal. Along with this mission, Sirisha of Indian origin has also created history.

After returning to Earth, Richard celebrated space travel in his own style by lifting Sirisha on his shoulder. Let us tell you that in the race to go first in space, Richard Branson has overtaken Amazon founder Jeff Bezos by a margin of 9 days. Jeff Bezos will also fly to space on July 20.

"To all you kids down there…" – @RichardBranson's message from zero gravity. #Unity22

Sirisha achieved this achievement

Sirisha has become the second Indian born and the third Indian woman to go into space. Before Sirisha, this achievement was achieved by Kalpana Chawla.

Chawla carried out the Columbia mission of the American space agency NASA in 2003. At the same time, Sunita Williams also traveled to space.

such was the space travel

A video of the space journey of Richard and 5 members of his team has also surfaced. It can be seen in this video how everyone is showing enthusiasm. During this, Richard told that he had dreamed of going to space and stars in childhood, which has now been fulfilled when he grows up. In the video, Indian-origin Sirisha can also be seen enjoying with her friends.

After returning to Earth, Richard celebrated space travel in his own style by lifting Sirisha on his shoulder.

Space is for all humanity, which is why we're giving YOU the chance to win 2 seats on one of the first @virgingalactic flights to space!

Richard said this after returning from space

Richard said after returning from space, ‘It was not a race. We are extremely happy that everything went very well. Richard wrote – He also wrote, ‘Welcome to a new era of the space age.’

Sirisha said this before the trip

Ahead of the space trip, Aeronautical Engineer Sirish Bandla tweeted- He wrote- ‘Honored to be a member of the amazing Unity 22 crew in an unprecedented way and to be part of a company whose mission is for all. The space has to be made accessible.

Please tell that Sirisha Bandla was born in Guntur district of Andhra Pradesh. He was raised in Hustum, Texas.

On the question of going to space first, Richard said, ‘I have said before that this is not a race. I wish Jeff Bezos and his team the very best of luck in going to space on July 20.