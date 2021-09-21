Richard Branson’s Virgin Voyage launched American cruises as the industry bounced back.
Virgin Voyage, a joint venture between Bain Capital and Richard Branson’s Virgin Group, made its debut in the United States this week, more than a year later than scheduled.
Ryan Cotton, head of consumer and retail group at Bain, spoke with the DealBook newsletter about the prospects for the enterprise and cruise industry, which has been hit by the pandemic.
The industry is desperate to resume operations. The world’s three biggest cruise operators – Carnival, Royal Caribbean and Norwegian Cruise Line – lost about $900 million a month during the pandemic, according to a report by credit rating agency Moody’s.
Some companies, such as Norwegian, have staged battles with government officials in states such as Florida, a center for the industry, over legislation barring businesses from requiring proof of vaccination from customers.
Mr Cotton said the industry’s pandemic has not dissuaded Mr Branson, who has wanted to start a cruise line for nearly 25 years. (He still has his original sketches.) Seven years ago, he got serious about it and brought on Bain to help finance the Virgin-branded cruise ship. The idea was to bring Cruise with the same sensibility that Branson brought to his airlines: shorter and a little faster. (There is a tattoo parlor on board.)
The venture’s first ship, the Scarlet Lady, is cruising around Britain this summer on short voyages open to British residents only. It was originally supposed to begin operations from the United States early last year, just as everything shut down. Some cruise ships were hit hard by the Covid outbreak at the start of the pandemic, which decimated the industry. But demand among aficionados has proven resilient, giving hope to cruise lines.
“The COVID situation hasn’t been up to what any of us expected,” Cotton said. But the vaccine rollout has given the new venture the confidence to move forward with the soft launch of adults-only cruises in the United States.
Cruises are only for vaccinated passengers, and passengers are required to be tested before boarding. Onboard precautions include grab-and-go dining options, capacity restrictions, and an air ionization system. Activities on adult-only cruises include yoga, meditation classes, and late-night cabaret shows.
