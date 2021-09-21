Richard Branson’s Virgin Voyage launched American cruises as the industry bounced back.

Virgin Voyage, a joint venture between Bain Capital and Richard Branson’s Virgin Group, made its debut in the United States this week, more than a year later than scheduled.

Ryan Cotton, head of consumer and retail group at Bain, spoke with the DealBook newsletter about the prospects for the enterprise and cruise industry, which has been hit by the pandemic.

The industry is desperate to resume operations. The world’s three biggest cruise operators – Carnival, Royal Caribbean and Norwegian Cruise Line – lost about $900 million a month during the pandemic, according to a report by credit rating agency Moody’s.

Some companies, such as Norwegian, have staged battles with government officials in states such as Florida, a center for the industry, over legislation barring businesses from requiring proof of vaccination from customers.