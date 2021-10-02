Richard H. Kirk, Post-Punk Pioneer of Industrial Music, 65 . die on

Richard H. Kirk, a founding member of English group Cabaret Voltaire and a key figure in the creation of the post-punk style known as industrial music, has died. He was 65 years old.

His death was confirmed by his former record label, Mute, in an Instagram post on 21 September. The post did not specify when or where he died or the cause.

Mr Kirk formed Cabaret Voltaire in 1973 with Stephen Mallinder and Chris Watson in Sheffield, England. They borrowed the name from the Zurich nightclubs where Dada, an art movement that responded to society’s evils with irrationality, was born in the early years of the 20th century.

“When we started, we wanted to do something with sound, but neither of us knew how to play an instrument,” said Mr. Kirk in a 1985 interview for a New York Times article about industrial music. said in. “So we started using tape recorders and various pieces of junk and slowly learned to play instruments like guitar and bass.” Despite his claim, Mr. Kirk was initially a clarinetist, and he developed a scratchy, slashing style as a guitarist.