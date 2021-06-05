Richard Rubenstein, 97, Dies; Theologian Challenged Ideas of God



Though not a member of the church, Dr. Rubenstein was drawn to supporting it as a result of of the Rev. Moon’s fierce anti-Communism, Professor Berenbaum stated.

Richard Lowell Rubenstein was born on Jan. 28, 1924, on the Decrease East Aspect of Manhattan to Jesse and Sara (Nice) Rubenstein, nonobservant dad and mom who selected not even to have their son known as to the Torah for his bar mitzvah. His father labored for a produce firm owned by his brother-in-law, and his mom was a homemaker with an mental bent who had studied at New York College, receiving a grasp’s diploma in English literature.

Formidable for her youngsters, she persuaded her husband to maneuver to a fancier part of city, the Higher East Aspect. Richard skipped three grades and went to the unique Townsend Harris Excessive College in Manhattan, one of the town’s most interesting. (His sister, Roberta Spohn, grew to become the longtime deputy commissioner of the town’s Division of Ageing.)

Along with his daughter, he’s survived by a son, Jeremy, from his first marriage, to Ellen Vanderveen; three stepchildren from his marriage to Betty Rogers Rubenstein, an artwork historian — John H. Alschuler, Jean Reed and Liora Alschuler; and 10 grandchildren and step-grandchildren. A son, Aaron, from his first marriage, died in 2007. Dr. Rubenstein lived in Bridgeport.

After beginning undergraduate work at Metropolis School of New York, Dr. Rubenstein completed his bachelor’s diploma on the College of Cincinnati whereas finding out for the rabbinate at Hebrew Union School in Cincinnati. He adopted a commemorated professor, Abraham Joshua Heschel, to the Jewish Theological Seminary, which ordained him a rabbi in 1952.

He earned a grasp’s in sacred theology from Harvard Divinity College and a doctorate within the historical past of faith in 1960 from Harvard College, the place he studied with Professor Tillich.