Richard Sherman isn’t sold on Matthew Stafford being a Hall Of Famer despite Super Bowl victory



Following the Rams’ 23-20 win over the Bengals in the Super Bowl LVI on Sunday, many felt that Matthew Stafford should be scaled up for his final gold jacket.

However, Richard Sherman did not fall into that category. Although the former “Legion of Boom” member must be on his way to Canton, he does not think Stafford will join him there.

Former NFL coach Matthew Stafford of Rams says ‘real deal’

“I’m going to talk about it in the podcast but the HOF times are now incredibly low,” Sherman wrote, via Twitter. “Like a participating trophy. Not a full decade team. No All Pro. No MVP. 1 Pro Bowl. Not even SB’s MVP. He has never been considered the best he has ever played. At least M. Ryan has an MVP.”

Sherman’s rebuttal was in response to former NFL fullbacks and Sherman’s teammate Michael Robinson, who told the NFL Network Good morning football On Monday that Stafford Pro earned its place in the Football Hall of Fame.

“Yeah she’s a gold jacket, absolutely,” Robinson said. “The goal of the final team, winning a Lombardy, was actually Matthew Stafford, and he was a huge part of this Super Bowl win.”

After a career season in his first season in Los Angeles in 2021, it suddenly seems like we need to look at Stafford’s career with a new lens. By now everyone is aware of the 12 years before this last one – 12 years of trying to turn the lion around. All he had to show for it was wasted talent and a 0-3 playoff record.

It is now a 4-3 play-off record, a defining moment in his career winning his Super Bowl-toss near Cooper Coop. Stafford has averaged 86-95-1, 63% passing, 49,995 yards, 323 touchdowns and 161 interceptions in his career.