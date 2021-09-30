Richard Sherman Joins The Buccaneers After A Call From Tom Brady

In 2020, NFL commissioner Roger Goodell suspended Brown for eight games while the league investigated his role in an alleged attack on a moving company employee, after Brown came across an allegation that contained threatening texts to a woman. who had accused him of sexual misconduct. At the time of the suspension, Brown was an unrestricted free agent.

Brady, who played briefly with the Browns in New England in 2019, turned the All-Pro receiver to Tampa before ending his suspension at the end of the eighth week of last season. Brady invited Brown to stay at his home in Tampa before Brown signed with the Buccaneers in late October 2020.

Concurrently, Brown also faced a lawsuit claiming he sexually assaulted his former trainer in 2017 and 2018. Brown and his accuser reached a settlement in April this year. He pleaded no contest for the battery in the moving company dispute and his probation in the case was terminated ahead of schedule in June.

Sherman was arrested this summer after police said he tried to break into the door of his in-laws’ house, hours after a brawl between him and his wife, Ashley, that eventually led to their children trying to get out of the couple’s home. Key, audio recording of the 9-1-1 call. Police said he was charged with “theft in domestic violence”, as he knew the people in the household, and there was no indication that he had physically harmed any of his occupants. Sherman pleaded not guilty to five misdemeanors, including two counts of domestic violence and one count of driving under the influence. The next hearing in the case is to be held on Friday.

Sherman said on his podcast Brady had arrived hoping to bring her to Tampa.

“He initially reached out and just checked to see if I was in shape,” Sherman said. “He and I have had a relationship for years. He’s a great guy. Very encouraging.”