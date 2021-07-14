Richard Sherman, N.F.L. Cornerback, Arrested

Richard Sherman, the free agent cornerback who is one of the NFL’s most visible stars, was arrested early Wednesday morning in Redmond, Wash., And jailed after police said he attempted to break down a door to enter the house. of his in-laws.

Sherman has been charged with “domestic violence burglary,” police said because he knows the people at the house, and there is no indication that he physically injured any of its occupants.

Sherman, 33, who has been in a Seattle County jail since Wednesday morning, has not been charged or brought to justice. He will likely appear in court on Thursday. Sherman does not have an agent and members of his immediate family did not answer phone calls. As of Wednesday night, it was not clear whether Sherman had retained the services of a lawyer.

The arrest came after several difficult hours which included an argument between Sherman and his wife, Ashley, who ultimately attempted to remove their children from the couple’s home in Maple Valley, Wash., According to audio recordings of calls and newspapers. 9-1-1. a computer-assisted dispatch system published by the King County Sheriff’s Department. Sherman was also involved in a car accident, police said, and in a physical confrontation with officers during his arrest.