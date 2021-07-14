Richard Sherman, N.F.L. Cornerback, Arrested
Richard Sherman, the free agent cornerback who is one of the NFL’s most visible stars, was arrested early Wednesday morning in Redmond, Wash., And jailed after police said he attempted to break down a door to enter the house. of his in-laws.
Sherman has been charged with “domestic violence burglary,” police said because he knows the people at the house, and there is no indication that he physically injured any of its occupants.
Sherman, 33, who has been in a Seattle County jail since Wednesday morning, has not been charged or brought to justice. He will likely appear in court on Thursday. Sherman does not have an agent and members of his immediate family did not answer phone calls. As of Wednesday night, it was not clear whether Sherman had retained the services of a lawyer.
The arrest came after several difficult hours which included an argument between Sherman and his wife, Ashley, who ultimately attempted to remove their children from the couple’s home in Maple Valley, Wash., According to audio recordings of calls and newspapers. 9-1-1. a computer-assisted dispatch system published by the King County Sheriff’s Department. Sherman was also involved in a car accident, police said, and in a physical confrontation with officers during his arrest.
On the first of two successive 9-1-1 calls made by Ashley on Tuesday night, she described Sherman as “drunk and threatening to kill himself.” She told an operator he was driving away from their home in his car and believed he was heading for his parents’ house in Redmond, about 25 miles north.
According to Dispatch System logs, officers were dispatched to the couple’s home at 11:38 p.m. Tuesday, and spoke to Sherman there. Half an hour later, his wife left their home in a car and Sherman chased her, followed by police.
After the police intervened again, Sherman left in a different direction than his wife’s at around 1 a.m. on Wednesday. Dispatch log no longer provides updates on Sherman’s whereabouts or agent actions after 1:02 a.m.
Ron Mead, captain of the Washington State Patrol, told a news conference that at 1:26 a.m., police received a report from a construction worker about a collision on Route 520, a national highway that crosses Redmond. The construction worker, according to Mead, said a car was driven into a construction area and hit a concrete barrier and then driven away.
State soldiers investigating the crash found Sherman’s car in a commercial parking lot about half a mile from the construction area. Mead said the driver’s side door and tire sustained significant damage and ultimately the car could no longer be driven.
The parking lot is about two miles from Sherman’s in-laws house. Darrell Lowe, chief of the Redmond Police Department, said Sherman was believed to have traveled on foot from the parking lot to the house.
According to Lowe, police were called to the home of Sherman’s wife’s parents shortly before 2 a.m. because Sherman was attempting to enter by force. Police said four adults were present at the time.
Police said they spoke amicably with Sherman and an officer knew Sherman from a previous job, where the officer worked as a valet. But when the police attempted to place Sherman under arrest, he walked away from them, according to Lowe. Sherman had a physical confrontation with police officers and a police dog was deployed to help him subdue him, Lowe said.
Lowe said an officer suffered minor scrapes and Sherman went to hospital with minor injuries to his lower leg and ankle.
Sherman did not enter the house or have physical contact with anyone at the residence other than the police, said Lowe, who added that Sherman had a “verbal altercation” with some of the people. present before the police arrived. The burglary component of the reservation fee was due to Sherman’s attempt to enter a house that was not his own, Lowe said, and the domestic violence component was due to his relationship with the occupants of the house.
Police also charged Sherman with mischief because they said he damaged the door of the house.
State soldiers obtained a search warrant for a blood sample because they believed Sherman could have driven under the influence, Mead said. The results of this search warrant were not available Wednesday evening.
Sherman’s wife, Ashley, told the Seattle Times on Wednesday: “At the moment we’re not going to make any statement except that he hasn’t hurt anyone. My children were not injured in the incident. He’s a good person, and that’s not his character. We’re doing fine, we’re just trying to get him out. I want people to know that no one was hurt.
Sherman, a 10-year NFL veteran, played his first seven seasons with the Seattle Seahawks and kept a home in Maple Valley, about a 20-minute drive from the Seahawks’ training center, even after joining the San Francisco 49ers in 2018. He spent much of last season on the injured reserve list.
Sherman is a member of the executive committee of the NFL Players Association. In a statement Wednesday, the union said it was aware that “one of our player leaders” had been arrested for “an alleged incident of domestic violence” and was monitoring the situation.
Sherman, a three-time All-Pro, became a free agent at the end of the 2020 season. He represented his last contract negotiation, in 2018.
The NFL said in a statement it is investigating any incident involving law enforcement to see if there is a violation of the league’s personal conduct policy.
#Richard #Sherman #NFL #Cornerback #Arrested
Leave a Comment
You must be logged in to post a comment.