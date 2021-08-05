Richard Trumka, A.F.L.-C.I.O. Chief, Dies at 72

Richard Trumka, president of the AFL-CIO, the country’s main trade union federation, for 12 years and an influential voice in Democratic politics, died Thursday. He was 72 years old.

The federation confirmed the death. The cause was a heart attack, according to an AFL-CIO official, who did not specify where Mr Trumka died.

Senator Charles Schumer of New York, the Democratic leader, announced the death on the Senate floor. “American workers have lost a fierce warrior at a time when we needed him most,” Mr. Schumer said in a moving tribute.

Mr. Trumka was elected head of the federation in 2009, having served as secretary-treasurer, its second official since 1995, and president of the United Mine Workers of America before.