Rick Barry blows whistle on NBA players: ‘They’re getting away with murder’



It would not be a stretch to say that basketball Hall of Famer Rick Barry is not a fan of modern NBA. Although Barry praised the skill of today’s players, he found the games embarrassing and pointed to referees as the reason.

“I blame the authorities,” Barry told Basketball News. “Call the curse game accordingly.”

As Barry observed, players are not afraid to whistle for violations because league officials loosely enforce rules that have been in the book for decades.

“Stop traveling, stop carrying the ball, turn off the running screens. Call the curse game according to the rules because the players will adjust,” Barry told the heated basketball news. “Of course, if you allow them to get away with it, they will continue to do so. Call the game according to the rules book.”

Barry, 77, who averaged more than 23 points per game in the NBA, doesn’t blame the players: “They’re breaking the rules. It’s sad. Which, of course, made the video an overnight sensation. “

Barry continued: “I’m sorry, it is. It’s an incredible game. Athletes are incredible, what they can do is incredible. But they are killing and fleeing.”

But it’s viewers like Barry who have a hard time tuning in every time.