Rick Barry blows whistle on NBA players: ‘They’re getting away with murder’

12 hours ago
It would not be a stretch to say that basketball Hall of Famer Rick Barry is not a fan of modern NBA. Although Barry praised the skill of today’s players, he found the games embarrassing and pointed to referees as the reason.

“I blame the authorities,” Barry told Basketball News. “Call the curse game accordingly.”

Ball Hogs head coach Rick Barry talks to Leonardo Barbosa # 19 during the BIG3 match against Power Eight at the Orleans Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada on August 21, 2021.

(David Baker / Getty Images for BIG3)

As Barry observed, players are not afraid to whistle for violations because league officials loosely enforce rules that have been in the book for decades.

“Stop traveling, stop carrying the ball, turn off the running screens. Call the curse game according to the rules because the players will adjust,” Barry told the heated basketball news. “Of course, if you allow them to get away with it, they will continue to do so. Call the game according to the rules book.”

NBA legend Rick Barry was introduced to the 75th Anniversary Team at the Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse in Cleveland, Ohio on February 20, 2022 as part of the 2020 NBA All-Star Weekend during the 2020 NBA All-Star Game.

(Joe Murphy via Getty Images / NBAE)

Barry, 77, who averaged more than 23 points per game in the NBA, doesn’t blame the players: “They’re breaking the rules. It’s sad. Which, of course, made the video an overnight sensation. “

Barry continued: “I’m sorry, it is. It’s an incredible game. Athletes are incredible, what they can do is incredible. But they are killing and fleeing.”

NBA legend, Rick Barry was introduced as part of the 2022 NBA All-Star Weekend at the Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse in Cleveland, Ohio on February 20, 2022, as part of the NBA 75th anniversary celebrations as part of the 2022 NBA All-Star Game.

(Via Jesse D. Garabrant / NBA Getty Images)

But it’s viewers like Barry who have a hard time tuning in every time.

