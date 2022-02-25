World

Rick Perry: Biden admin. gave Putin ‘leverage’ by blocking American pipelines and drilling

Former Trump Energy Secretary Rick Perry has blasted the Biden administration, saying he killed American power efforts and “leveraged” Russian President Vladimir Putin by “rubber-stamping” the Nord Stream 2 pipeline in Europe.

#Petni Received help from incompetent world leaders who came forward #Russia The former Republican governor of Texas tweeted, “At a time when their own energy security is at stake.” # KeystoneXL Pipeline and rubber stamping NS2, the administration has increased Russia’s leverage on the global energy market, which brings us here. “

Biden condemns Russia’s decision to impose sanctions “not planned” to disrupt energy exports

Russian President Vladimir Putin gestured to the media during a joint news conference with Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban.

In a second tweet, Perry explained that “it doesn’t have to be this way.”

“The United States can save Europe from an open energy crisis by opening the Keystone XL pipeline and exporting US LNG to Europe for a reliable supply of energy so that they do not have to depend. #Russia“Perry tweeted.

Perry has joined several Republican politicians and conservative scholars across the country in calling on the Biden administration to halt oil and gas power generation in the United States, which they say has benefited Russia.

“For our economic and national security — and to build a strong American force to fight the enemies of global freedom, that is essential.” Virginia Congressman Bob Good tweeted Thursday.

Gabbard: Conflict in Ukraine can be avoided if we acknowledge Russia’s concerns about Ukraine’s NATO accession

On Thursday, February 24, 2022, a traffic jam was observed as we were leaving the city of Kiev, Ukraine. (AP Photo / Emilio Morenatti)

“Biden did not approve of Russia’s energy sector because he could not,” said Federalist Justice Tristan. Tweet. “Trump may have. This is the power of independence that has been seized by this administration without any plan of change.”

“When Biden canceled the Keystone Pipeline on the first day and gave the Nord Stream 2 pipeline the green light, he encouraged Putin and crushed our energy independence,” tweeted Texas Congresswoman Beth Van Duan. “Bad policy has real consequences.”

A woman walks past the rubble after Russian shelling in Mariupol, Ukraine (AP Photo / Evgeny Maloletka)

White House Press Secretary Jane Sackie was asked about the president’s efforts to halt oil production in the United States since taking office on Thursday, including blocking the Keystone XL pipeline.

“[Biden] That said, the idea today [financial pain] It’s unlikely to last long, “Gadget Clock’ Peter Dusky asked Saki. Projects like the Keystone Pipeline? ”

“The Keystone pipeline is not flowing, so I’m not sure how it will solve anything,” Saki responded, adding that “there are plenty of” oil leases that are not being tapped. “

“You should talk to them about it,” Saki said.


