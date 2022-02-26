World

Rick Scott blasts Big Tech’s ‘cancelling and silencing’ of conservatives while keeping Kremlin accounts

Orlando, Fla. – Sen. Rick Scott, R-Fla., Calls on Big Tech to be responsible for suppressing conservative views while allowing authoritarian “thugs” like Vladimir Putin to continue using their platforms.

Scott, chairman of the National Republican Senate Committee (NRSC), at the Conservative Political Action Conference with Gadget Clock Digital on Saturday.CPAC)

The Florida senator denounced Big Tech, calling the conservative silence “the latest book burn.”

Twitter bans Trump, but Iranian Ayatollahs, Lewis Farkhan, Chinese campaigners are still active

Scott told Gadget Clock Digital that “discarding and silencing people is the latest book burning. That’s what they’re doing. They’re canceling and silencing people on the Internet, and it’s burning books.”

Sen. Rick Scott is speaking at the Conservative Political Action Conference (CPAC) on Saturday, February 26, 2022, in Orlando, Florida. (AP Photo / John Roux)

“That’s exactly what we’ve seen with socialism, they have to get rid of everyone’s ID all the time, and that’s what they’re doing. So we have to stand up, we have to hold Big Tech accountable if they’re going. Going to choose. And then they have to be held accountable, “the senator continued.

Twitter has permanently suspended @REALDONALDTRUMP account

Scott then went on to explain how Twitter allowed Iran’s supreme leader, Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, to tweet while former President Donald Trump was permanently barred from the platform and other conservatives, including pro-Trump attorneys Lin Wood and Sidney Powell, as well as former national security. Adviser General Michael Flynn.

Khamenei has emerged as one of the most powerful Iranian leaders of the last century, controlling all aspects of the country’s government, military and media.

However, the leader has repeatedly tweeted to incite violence against both the US and Israel and has not been banned from social media platforms.

“The Islamic Republic of Iran will never forget the martyrdom of Hajj Qasim [sic] Soleimani and of course the United States will be hit back [sic]”Khamenei Wrote in a tweetThat’s still up on social media platforms.

Scott has condemned this double standard for authoritarian “thugs” versus conservative American and big tech company politicians.

Sen. Rick Scott is speaking at the Conservative Political Action Conference (CPAC) on Saturday, February 26, 2022, in Orlando, Florida. (AP Photo / John Roux)

“You can’t allow thugs like Venezuelan Maduro and Ayatollah on one site and then you can’t allow American conservatives on one site,” Scott said.

“It doesn’t make sense. But people across the country are being rejected because some big tech companies have a different view of what they want.”

Joseph A. of Gadget Clock. Wolfson contributed to this report.


