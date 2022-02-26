Rick Scott touts that his new post-midterms GOP roadmap will ‘strike fear’ with some Republicans



Orlando, Fla. – Sen. Rick Scott, R.F. It creates fear in the hearts of some Republicans. “

In an interview with Gadget Clock on Saturday and a minute before the Conservative Political Action Conference (CPAC), the oldest and largest annual gathering of leaders and activists on the right, Scott argued that “if the Republicans return to Washington’s business. There are no bigger plans than speed bumps, but we don’t really deserve to be ruled out. “

The former healthcare executive who later won re-election and re-election as governor of Florida unveiled an 11-point conservative proposal entitled “My Plan to Rescue America” ​​on Tuesday, which is full of 128 specific policy ideas. The current chairman of the Scott National Republican Senate Committee (NRSC) is the re-election branch of the Senate GOP, but the proposals – which he is promoting with a huge advertising blitz – are not a personal plan and a product of the NRSC.

Rick Scott has unveiled a roadmap for Senate Gop if they get a majority back

The resolution calls for the elimination of ethnic politics, the removal of the border wall and its naming after former President Donald Trump, the recognition of socialism as a foreign adversary, and a pledge of allegiance to school children across the United States, saluting the flag and learning from it. America is a great country.

The path taken by longtime Senate GOP leader Mitch McConnell seems to be flying in the face of Scott’s plan, which has worked hard for a midterm election as a referendum on the agenda of President Biden and the Congressional Democrats and who has refrained from forming a formal GOP. Policy list.

“We know her [Biden’s] The agenda is very unpopular, but I’ve talked to Mitch McConnell about it. He agrees that our candidates must have a plan, “Scott told Gadget Clock.

The Senate is currently split 50/50 between the two main parties, but Democrats retain a majority in a tie-breaking vote for Vice President Kamala Harris through her constitutional role as Senate president. That means the GOP needed only one seat net gain in November to win the chamber they lost when they won Georgia’s twin Senate runoff election on January 5, 2021.

“The American people are going to kick the Democrats all butt this November,” Scott predicted in his CPAC speech.

And he argued that some Republicans were going to complain about his plans. “They will go on with anonymous quotes. They will argue that the Democrats will use it against us in the election. I hope they will because my response is – bring it. We have no fear of standing up for what is right to rescue. This country.”

Scott joined CPAC just days after holding a private meeting with former President Donald Trump at the Mar-a-Lago resort in Palm Beach, Florida. Sources confirmed to a Politico report on Gadget Clock that Trump has again called on Scott to run for a majority leader after the November election.

A challenge to McConnell for the Senate Republican leader – in light of his meeting with Trump – was asked by Gadget Clock if he was considering it, Scott said.

“My focus is to represent my state of Florida. My focus is on making sure we get a majority in the Senate, “said Scott. He is very focused on making sure we get back to the Senate and he is very helpful. “

