Rickard Rakell leads Ducks to 4-3 win over Sharks in shootout



NewYou can listen to the Gadget Clock article now!

Ricard Raquel had two goals in control and on Tuesday night Skidding scored the winning goal in a shootout to give the San Jose Sharks a 4-3 lead over Anaheim Dak.

Trevor Zagras converted in the first round of the shootout and returned Anaheim goalkeeper Anthony Stallarz to Logan Couture and Thomas Hartl. It was handed over to Raquel, who climbed over James Reimer to give the Ducks a second straight win.

Click here for more sports coverage on FOXNEWS.COM

This was Raquel’s second multigole game of the season. The Swedish left wing has a three-game point streak (three goals, one assist), and six of his 14 goals have come in the last seven.

“I think I’m in the right place but there’s a lot of hard work behind it, also, to get into the scoring area and get in front of the net,” Raquel said. “It wasn’t a pretty good goal. It’s just me figuring out what my game is and now I have to keep trying my best.”

Anaheim coach Dallas Eakins said he could say early in the game that Raquel had focused and was not happy with just one goal.

“He was feeling it. You’ll see it at first,” Eakins said. “After he got the first one, he started shooting Pak. He was really in his game, engaged and focused.”

Derek Grant also scored for the post and Stollers stopped 40 shots.

Joy marked a positive start to Anaheim’s six-game homestand. With two months left in the regular season, it gave the Ducks 59 points to tie them with Edmonton and Los Angeles for third place in the Pacific Division.

Couture had two goals for the Sharks, losing seven in a row (0-3-4) and nine out of 10. He has 17 goals this season, including four in the last five games.

Brent Burns added a goal and two assists, and Timo Meyer also added a pair of assists. Reimer made 26 saves.

Jacob Silverberg got a rare power play in San Jose overtime when he was called in to hold on for 28 seconds. But sharks could not transform for the benefit of humans.

“We had quite a few good looks, but 4-on-3, it’s hard to make,” said coach Bob Baghner. “Our big boys got tired at the end of the game. Let’s be honest. Anaheim has some guys on their fourth line who kill something for them, and I think it makes a big difference for the ice age.”

Anaheim scored two goals in the second. He tied it in 2 7 minutes when Reimer blocked the shot of Zegras with his left pad and hit the rebound.

After Couture’s second goal gave the Sharks a 3-2 lead, Raquel leveled it again at 16:09 when he rescued a loose puck in the slot and beat Reimer to the side of his gloves in a snap shot.

Anaheim scored the first goal at 3:38 when Grant twisted Reimer into a two-man break. Nicholas Deslaurius set it up in the neutral zone with a barrier before Sam Carrick and Grant Anaheim set up a passing clinic in the zone. Grant completed it with a wrist shot for his first goal in his last seven games.

Couture’s two goals come on rebound. He tied it 1-all in a tap-in at 7:10 of the first period after Stallarz Burns closed the shot faceoff.

Couture gave San Jose a 3-2 lead in the 13:34 second with a power-play goal. The Sharks captain scored in the backhand after a Burns slap shot from deep into the offensive area went wide of Stallarz’s pad.

Burns gave San Jose a 2-1 lead in the first 17:33 with a one-timer from the right point.

Lots of shootouts

The Ducks were involved in an NHL-high eight shootout this season and are 4-4. Sharks 1-2 in tiebreaker.

Zegras led the league with six shootout goals and converted six of nine chances.

Record book

Burns ranked third on the Sharks’ career support list for Joe Pavelsky. Burns has 407 assists in nine seasons with San Jose.

The court’s power-play goal in the second period was his 75th with the Sharks and a tie with Wayne Nolan for fourth place in franchise history.

Coming next

Shark: Host New York Islanders on Thursday night.

Duck: Host the Los Angeles Kings on Friday night.