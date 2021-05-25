Ricki Lake reveals fiance Ross Burningham has finally given her an engagement ring

They confirmed their engagement information in February this 12 months.

Nevertheless, Ricki Lake has revealed that it took just a few months for her fiancé Ross Burningham to really lock issues down with a correct engagement ring.

On Monday, the 52-year-old Hairspray actress took to her Instagram to share that Ross, 54, has finally put a ring on her finger, and gave the impression to be posing in a shopping center, as she shared the thrilling information with her followers.

‘He put a ring on it!’ Ricki Lake reveals fiancé Ross Burningham has FINALLY given her a diamond sparkler in a Monday Instagram publish… three months after getting engaged

‘Effectively, buddies, he put a ring on it!’ Ricki captioned the picture of her holding up a sparkler.

She added: ‘Engaged to my magnificent king. I’m formally the happiest lady within the land. My dearest Ross, I select you right this moment and on a regular basis!’

The excited message was adopted by a slew of star emojis, and hashtags together with; love, open coronary heart, hope, and fortunately ever after.’

Ricki and Ross had been courting for round six months earlier than they obtained engaged earlier this 12 months.

The previous talk-show host made their relationship Instagram official in December final 12 months when she shared a selfie of the couple on Instagram, writing, ‘LOVE.’

Then, simply months later in February this 12 months, she introduced their engagement information on Instagram writing: ‘Mates, I am so so so excited to share some excellent news! I am engaged!’

She added: ‘That is Ross. He’s my individual. He’s fantastic. I like him very a lot and I’m so grateful I get to like and be beloved so deeply by this stellar human.’