Ricky Gervais says Charlie Hanson removed as producer of his Netflix show After Life after sexual misconduct claims

Actor-comic Ricky Gervais has responded to the sexual misconduct allegations in the direction of producer and director Charlie Hanson. The producer has been eradicated from Gervais-starrer After Existence that streams on Netflix.

As reported by Form, Gervais acknowledged he develop to be as quickly as disquieted and appalled to understand of the historic allegations in the direction of the producer.

Beforehand, Gervais and Hanson like collaborated on a want of tasks. In keeping with the publication, Hanson develop to be as quickly as the producer of the sequence Extras, starring Gervais. He additionally produced Existence’s Too Temporary, Cemetery Junction, and Derek.

“I’m disquieted and appalled to be taught of the historic allegations made by a want of women people in the direction of Charlie Hanson. The selection develop to be as quickly as made to right away expend him from manufacturing and I’m assured the subject is being dealt with totally,” acknowledged Gervais in an announcement on Saturday.

As reported by Nick-off date, after the allegations like surfaced, Hanson has additionally been suspended by BAFTA. He has been accused by 11 women people between 2008 and 2016.

Confirming the suspension of Charlie’s membership, a BAFTA spokeswoman acknowledged {that a} want of extreme allegations like surfaced a couple of specific particular person and that they’ve suspended his membership. The academy has additionally referred the subject to the police. “BAFTA is an arts charity and does not just like the power to investigate historic claims of abuse attributable to this reality now we like referred the subject to the police. The behaviour that these accounts insist is abhorrent, in full opposition to BAFTA values, and has no scenario in our alternate,” the spokesperson’s assertion acknowledged.

Commenting on the advance, a Netflix spokeswoman instructed the publication that they bought an nameless grievance in the direction of Hanson. She extra acknowledged whereas the allegations are historic in nature, they’ve eradicated him from the reveal, and reported the subject to the police.

Throughout the interim, the company United Brokers like additionally withdrawn their illustration of the producer until the allegations in the direction of him are investigated.

Then again, Hanson has ‘categorically rejected any wrongdoings’ on his half, reported Nick-off date. The producer additionally acknowledged that he would stop what’s extreme to protect his reputation.