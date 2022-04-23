Ricky Ponting and Mahela Jayawardene have rejected the offer to become England’s Head Coach; Ottis Gibson in race – Ricky Ponting and Mahela Jayawardene turn down offers to coach England, all-rounder who has taken 8000+ runs and 1000+ wickets can get the responsibility

Ricky Ponting has refused to be the new coach of the England cricket team. Former Australia captain Ricky Ponting, 47, is currently in India. He is the head coach of the Indian Premier League (IPL) franchise Delhi Capitals. Ponting told England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB) director (cricket) Robert William Trevor Key that he was not interested in the job.

It was believed that Ponting would be prepared to take over the role of coach of the England white ball team, but Ponting made his unavailability expressed. Former England batsman Robert Key has recently been appointed as the Managing Director of the country’s men’s cricket team. Former Sri Lankan captain in Rob’s list Mahela Jayawardene also had a name. However, Mahela Jayawardene has also refused to become a white ball coach.

A report in the Daily Mail has revealed that former West Indies all-rounder Ottis Gibson may become the coach of England’s Test team. Let us tell you that Rob wants to appoint separate coaches for England’s red-ball and white-ball teams. 53 years old gibson Has already coached two teams (West Indies and South Africa) at the international level.

Gibson was also in charge of Bangladesh’s fast bowlers for two years. His term ended in January 2022. Gibson’s international cricket career has not been long. He played 3 Tests and 15 One Day Internationals for West Indies. In this he scored 93 and 141 runs.

However, he scored 5604 runs in first-class cricket and 2548 in List A matches. He also scored 166 T20 runs. At the same time, he took 3 wickets in Tests, 34 in One Day Internationals, 659 in First Class Cricket, 310 in List A Cricket and 18 in T0 Cricket.

On the other hand, Nick Knight could become the coach of England’s white ball team. Nicholas Verity Knight / Nick Knight has played 17 Tests, 100 One Day Internationals for England. In this, he scored 719 runs at an average of 23.96 and 3637 runs at an average of 40.41 respectively.