Riddhima Kapoor Sahni Kapil Show: Kapil Sharma asked Riddhima if her brother Ranbir Kapoor cried at her wedding or danced for joy?

Neetu Kapoor and her daughter Riddhima Kapoor entertained the audience in ‘The Kapil Sharma Show’. Neetu told many stories about her marriage, movies, while Riddhima also told many stories. In this show, Riddhima told about the situation when her brother Ranbir got married.

Kapil Sharma asked Riddhima, did Ranbir Kapoor cry when they got married or was he dancing happily that the room is now his? On this Riddhima said, ‘I must have cried, tears of joy. To go, to go, to get room. Because we used to share a room. Then I went and got her room.



Riddhima said that when she was young, she used to beat Ranbir a lot. When asked if she still beats him? So Riddhima said – have you seen his height? Don’t cheat. Then Neetu Kapoor said, ‘Riddhima always takes his side, someone should see Ranbir saying something. Immediately say, no mom, I think you’re wrong.

In this episode, Neetu Kapoor shared what she cared about most when her two children were studying in London and the US. He said that usually the mother kept medicine for her children wherever she kept food and drink. Neetu said that she used to prescribe with all the medicines, which medicine to take in which problem.

Neetu also said that if Riddhima is a little sick then how the whole house lifts her head. She immediately becomes a home doctor. Sometimes Ayurvedic, sometimes Yoga … She starts her treatment.