Ride Bajaj Avenger Street 150 cruiser bike in just 40 thousand, the company will give 1 year warranty plan

If you also like Bajaj Avenger Street 150 cruiser bike, then know here full offer to buy it at half price.

In the country’s two-wheeler segment, the cruiser bike segment, despite its small size, is preferred by a large number of youth, with bikes from companies like Bajaj, Royal Enfield, Suzuki, and Jawa.

In which today we are going to talk about one such popular cruiser bike Bajaj Avenger Street 150, which is an attractively designed cruiser bike, which you will have to spend from Rs 75 thousand to Rs 75,500 on buying from the showroom.

But through the offer mentioned here, you can take this bike home for just 40 thousand rupees. And the price has been kept 40 thousand rupees.

According to the information given on the company’s website, the model of this bike is 2016 and its ownership is first. This bike has run 35,406 km so far and its registration is registered at DL-08 RTO office in Delhi.

On buying this bike, six months warranty and seven days money back guarantee is being given by the company with certain conditions.

According to this money back guarantee, you can return this bike to the company within seven days of purchase if any defect is found in it or if you do not like it.

After giving it back to the company, without any deduction or without any question and answer, the company will refund your full payment to you, if you want to buy this bike, then know here the complete details of the features and specification of this bike.

In Bajaj Avenger Street Bike, the company has given a single cylinder 150 cc engine which is a Twin Spark DTSI engine, this engine generates power of 14.54 PS and peak torque of 12.5 Nm, with which 5 sd gearbox has been given.

Talking about the braking system of the bike, disc brake has been given in its front wheel and drum brake in the rear wheel, regarding the mileage, Bajaj claims that this bike gives a mileage of 45 kilometers per liter and this mileage is certified by ARAI.