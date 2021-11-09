Ride Royal Enfield Classic 350 by paying only 72 thousand rupees, the company will give 12 months warranty along with it

If you love the Royal Enfield Classic 350, here’s the full details of what this bike is offering to take home at less than half the price.

In the bike segment of the two-wheeler sector, the cruiser bike segment is the most liked among the youth after the low-budget bikes with mileage.

In which today we are talking about one such popular cruiser bike Royal Enfield Classic 350, which you will have to spend from Rs 1.84 lakh to 2.15 lakh on buying it from the showroom.

But here we are telling about the offer in which you can take this bike home for just 72 thousand rupees. What is that offer and where will you get the bike so cheap, before knowing this, you should know the complete details of this bike.

Royal Enfield Classic 350 is the best selling cruiser bike of its company, in which the engine of 349.34 cc with single cylinder has been given.

This engine generates 20.21 PS of power and 27 Nm of peak torque and is mated to a 5-speed gearbox.

Regarding the mileage of the bike, the company claims that it gives a mileage of 41.55 kmpl. After knowing the complete details of Royal Enfield Classic 350, now you can also know the complete details of the offers available on this bike.

Today’s offer on this bike has been given by the second hand bike buy-sell website BIKES24 which has listed this bike on its site and priced it at Rs.72 thousand.

According to the details given on the website, the model of this bike is 2015 and its ownership is first. The bike has covered 13,095 km so far and its registration is registered at DL-9C RTO office in Delhi.

On buying this bike, a 1-year warranty and a seven-day money back guarantee are also being given by the company with certain conditions. According to this money back guarantee, you can return this bike to the company within seven days of purchase if it finds any defects or if you do not like it.

After returning this bike, the company will refund your full payment to you without any deduction or answering any questions.