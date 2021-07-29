‘Ride the Eagle’ Review: A Nontoxic Bro Faces Midlife Lessons

It is doubtful that anyone who appreciated the work of writer and actor Jake Johnson could cite, bluntly, a case in which he played a guy who works in an office. It’s just not a thing with his nontoxic, shaggy brother character. In “Ride the Eagle,” which Johnson co-wrote with director Trent O’Donnell, he plays a character forced to face impending middle age. But no worries – his route does not force him to button or stand up in any way. Completely the opposite.

Johnson’s Leif, a man of simple pleasures – yes, he pulls a joint pretty much as soon as he’s out of bed – lives on the property of the frontman of a band he plays conga for. His mother, Honey (Susan Sarandon), who abandoned him as a child, has passed away. She bequeathed him a cabin that is much more chic than his current one – but to get it, he has to follow a life lesson gauntlet that Honey offers him in a video she recorded before she died.