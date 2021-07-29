‘Ride the Eagle’ Review: A Nontoxic Bro Faces Midlife Lessons
It is doubtful that anyone who appreciated the work of writer and actor Jake Johnson could cite, bluntly, a case in which he played a guy who works in an office. It’s just not a thing with his nontoxic, shaggy brother character. In “Ride the Eagle,” which Johnson co-wrote with director Trent O’Donnell, he plays a character forced to face impending middle age. But no worries – his route does not force him to button or stand up in any way. Completely the opposite.
Johnson’s Leif, a man of simple pleasures – yes, he pulls a joint pretty much as soon as he’s out of bed – lives on the property of the frontman of a band he plays conga for. His mother, Honey (Susan Sarandon), who abandoned him as a child, has passed away. She bequeathed him a cabin that is much more chic than his current one – but to get it, he has to follow a life lesson gauntlet that Honey offers him in a video she recorded before she died.
When Leif arrives at her house, he finds a significant amount of drugs in her cupboard, establishing a new bond between mother and son. The marijuana did not belong, strictly, to Honey, who sets up a conspiracy that attracts a menacing JK Simmons. His instructions to Leif include a lot of carpe diem stuff that you’ve probably heard yourself a thousand times, even if you don’t have a hippie in your life. While completing a task, Leif reconnects with an old love, initially baffled Audrey (D’Arcy Carden).
“Where do these people get their money,” I wrote in my notes as Leif and his dog set off for a long drive out of the movie. No matter. Multiple shots either. In “Ride the Eagle”, the laid back vibe is everything.
Ride the eagle
Unclassified. Duration: 1 hour 28 minutes. In theaters and available to rent or purchase on Apple TV, Google Play, and other streaming platforms and pay TV operators.
#Ride #Eagle #Review #Nontoxic #Bro #Faces #Midlife #Lessons
Leave a Comment
You must be logged in to post a comment.