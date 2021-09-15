Ridhi Dogra blows up Kashmir on henpacked husband: Bigg Boss OT Rakesh Bapat blows up ex-wife Ridhi Dogra Kashmira Shah because she calls him a hen-filled husband

Riddhi Dogra must have had a breakup with Rakesh Bapat. Even though she is no longer his wife, she always stands behind Rakesh and is not ashamed to answer those who speak inappropriately. Recently, when Kashmira Shah called Rakesh Bapat ‘Joru Ghulam’, Riddhi Dogra got angry and openly presented the class of actresses.

In fact, in ‘Bigg Boss OTT’, the relationship between Shamita Shetty and Rakesh Bapat seems to be getting stronger. In the recent episode, when Rashmi Desai and Devolina Bhattacharjee went inside the house, Shamita admitted that she and Rakesh have some relationship. She loves Rakesh. Rakesh Bapat has also said many times that he likes Shamita. However, it is often alleged that Shamita Shetty dominates Rakesh Bapat and convinces him.



Kashmira said – on the way to being enslaved again

During a recent task, when Rakesh Bapat was doing a task with Shamita and Divya Agarwal, he repeatedly mentioned Divya’s name in answer to some questions. As an answer to every question, he dipped the lamp’s face into the water again and again so as not to quarrel with Shamita. Seeing this, everyone started saying that Rakesh is doing this out of fear of Shamita. From the same area, Kashmira Shah shared a photo of Shamita, Rakesh and Divya on her Twitter handle and called Rakesh ‘Joru Ka Ghulam’. Kashmira had written, ‘Congratulations Rakesh, now you are on the way to become a’ Joru Ka Ghulam ‘again.

Riddhi’s protest – don’t make bad comments



Kashmira did not name Riddhi Dogra in the comment, but he was clearly pointing a finger at her. Seeing this tweet of Kashmir, Riddhi Dogra got angry and wrote in response, ‘Again? I’m sorry. Please don’t make such a bad comment. Keep calm ‘

Rakesh and Riddhi divorced in 2019

Let us know that Rakesh Bapat and Riddhi Dogra met in 2010 on the TV show ‘Merida: But How Long?’ The couple got married in 2011, a year after the set. However, a few years later, in 2019, they divorced. In an episode of ‘Bigg Boss OTT’, Rakesh Bapat told Shamita about the situation after the divorce.



Rakesh had expressed pain in front of Shamita

He had said, ‘There was a time when I couldn’t sleep for two weeks in a row. I was on the verge of breaking up. My mother and my sister were very scared for me. He was shocked to see my condition. Rakesh had said that he has found it difficult to find balance in life and now he wants to find someone who will understand him at least once in his life.