Ridhima Pandit: Riddhima Pandit angry over Bigg Boss OTT symbol Sahajpal

‘Big Boss OTT’ is getting interesting every day. Recently, the show had a panchayat nomination function during which there was a lot of confusion. Riddhima and Pratik attacked each other violently. Several video clips of this have surfaced.

During the task, Pratik said that Riddhima is a doodle. Pratik says Riddhima does not fit in the show. Riddhima then gets irritated and calls Pratik a dirty man. The symbol says should I bring medicine?





Riddhima rained heavily on the symbol

Riddhima hits the symbol that he is always a goon. Everyone explains to Riddhima, be it Rakesh or Shamita. Riddhima says that if Pratik is involved all the time, how will she stand up for her.



Riddhima said – the symbol bothers all the time

Riddhima shouts loudly and says that the symbol bothers her all the time and will not do so. She says everyone in the house is gang-up against her. Karan also comes in and tells Pratik not to speak in the middle. The letter interferes.