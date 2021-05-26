RIE Bhopal Recruitment 2021 for Consultant and Other Posts @riebhopal.nic.in, Download PDF
Regional Institute of Schooling, Bhopal has invited functions for recruitment to the submit of Consultant and different.on its official web site.
RIE Bhopal Recruitment 2021Notification: Regional Institute of Schooling, Bhopal has invited functions for recruitment to the submit of Consultant and different. and eligible candidates can seem for walk-in-interview scheduled on 26 Might 2021.
Candidates having sure academic qualification together with Submit Commencement/Bachelor /Grasp’s Diploma in Pc Utility/Pc Science with further eligibility as talked about within the notification can apply for RIE Bhopal Recruitment 2021.
Necessary Date for RIE Bhopal Recruitment 2021Notification:
Date of walk-in-interview: 26 Might 2021
Emptiness Particulars for RIE Bhopal Recruitment 2021Notification:
Consultant-01
System Analyst-01
Programmer-03
Pc Assistant-02
Eligibility Standards for RIE Bhopal Recruitment 2021Notification:
Academic Qualification
Consultant-Submit Commencement in any topic from any acknowledged College
System Analyst-Grasp’s Diploma in Pc Utility/Pc Science or Grasp of Expertise
(M.Tech) (with specialization in Pc Utility)/ Pc Science/Pc Expertise of a acknowledged College or equal.
ii) 5-year expertise of digital information processing/ laptop programming;OR
i) A Bachelor of Engineering (B.E.)/Bachelor of Expertise (B.Tech) in Pc Science or Bachelor Diploma in Pc Purposes/ Pc Science or Diploma in Electronics/Electronics and Communication Engineering from a acknowledged College or equal.
ii) At the very least 5-year expertise of digital information processing / laptop programming/Microsoft Azure PaaS.
Programmer-Grasp’s Diploma in Pc Utility/Pc Science or Grasp of Expertise (M.Tech) (with specialization in Pc Utility)/Pc Science/Pc Expertise of a acknowledged College or equal.
ii) At the very least Three-year expertise of digital information processing/laptop programming/Microsoft Azure PaaS.
OR
i) A Bachelor of Engineering (B.E.)/Bachelor of Expertise (B.Tech) in Pc Science or Bachelor Diploma in Pc Purposes/ Pc Science or Diploma in Electronics/Electronics and
Communication Engineering from a acknowledged College or equal.
ii) At the very least Three-year expertise of digital information processing/laptop programming/Microsoft Azure PaaS..
Pc Assistant-A Bachelor Diploma in Pc Utility (BCA) OR A Grasp Diploma in Pc Utility (MCA)OR Bachelor of Engineering (B.E.)
b) Environment friendly in working two out of the next three packages:
1) MS Workplace
2) RDBMS
3) Graphic Package deal
RIE Bhopal Recruitment 2021Notification: PDF
Learn how to Apply for RIE Bhopal Recruitment 2021Notification:
and eligible candidates can verify the On-line interview for these posts within the Institute on 26/05/2021. You’ll be able to verify the notification for particulars on this regards.
