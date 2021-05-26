RIE Bhopal Recruitment 2021 for Consultant and Other Posts @riebhopal.nic.in, Download PDF





Regional Institute of Schooling, Bhopal has invited functions for recruitment to the submit of Consultant and different.on its official web site.

RIE Bhopal Recruitment 2021Notification: Regional Institute of Schooling, Bhopal has invited functions for recruitment to the submit of Consultant and different. and eligible candidates can seem for walk-in-interview scheduled on 26 Might 2021.

Candidates having sure academic qualification together with Submit Commencement/Bachelor /Grasp’s Diploma in Pc Utility/Pc Science with further eligibility as talked about within the notification can apply for RIE Bhopal Recruitment 2021.

Necessary Date for RIE Bhopal Recruitment 2021Notification:

Date of walk-in-interview: 26 Might 2021

Emptiness Particulars for RIE Bhopal Recruitment 2021Notification:

Consultant-01

System Analyst-01

Programmer-03

Pc Assistant-02

Eligibility Standards for RIE Bhopal Recruitment 2021Notification:

Academic Qualification

Consultant-Submit Commencement in any topic from any acknowledged College

System Analyst-Grasp’s Diploma in Pc Utility/Pc Science or Grasp of Expertise

(M.Tech) (with specialization in Pc Utility)/ Pc Science/Pc Expertise of a acknowledged College or equal.

ii) 5-year expertise of digital information processing/ laptop programming;OR

i) A Bachelor of Engineering (B.E.)/Bachelor of Expertise (B.Tech) in Pc Science or Bachelor Diploma in Pc Purposes/ Pc Science or Diploma in Electronics/Electronics and Communication Engineering from a acknowledged College or equal.

ii) At the very least 5-year expertise of digital information processing / laptop programming/Microsoft Azure PaaS.

Programmer-Grasp’s Diploma in Pc Utility/Pc Science or Grasp of Expertise (M.Tech) (with specialization in Pc Utility)/Pc Science/Pc Expertise of a acknowledged College or equal.

ii) At the very least Three-year expertise of digital information processing/laptop programming/Microsoft Azure PaaS.

OR

i) A Bachelor of Engineering (B.E.)/Bachelor of Expertise (B.Tech) in Pc Science or Bachelor Diploma in Pc Purposes/ Pc Science or Diploma in Electronics/Electronics and

Communication Engineering from a acknowledged College or equal.

ii) At the very least Three-year expertise of digital information processing/laptop programming/Microsoft Azure PaaS..

Pc Assistant-A Bachelor Diploma in Pc Utility (BCA) OR A Grasp Diploma in Pc Utility (MCA)OR Bachelor of Engineering (B.E.)

b) Environment friendly in working two out of the next three packages:

1) MS Workplace

2) RDBMS

3) Graphic Package deal

RIE Bhopal Recruitment 2021Notification: PDF

Learn how to Apply for RIE Bhopal Recruitment 2021Notification:

and eligible candidates can verify the On-line interview for these posts within the Institute on 26/05/2021. You’ll be able to verify the notification for particulars on this regards.