‘Riff with sexism’: Jeff Bezos’ Blue Origin employees describe ‘toxic’ workplace culture

Twenty-one current and former employees of Jeff Bezos’ space company Blue Origin published a damning essay Thursday, saying the company “turns a blind eye to sexism, is not sufficiently attuned to security concerns, and Silences those who want to make mistakes.”

Co-authored by Alexandra Abrams, Blue Origin’s former head of employee communications, the essay describes several accounts of sexist and dismissive behavior from some of the company’s “hundred percent” male senior technical and program leaders, and calls it “professionals at Blue Origin.” Discontent is actively suppressed.”

Employees discouraged employees from questioning company CEO Bob Smith during an internal town hall, asking an aide to track down “troublemakers or agitators,” and asking employees about safety issues related to Blue Origin’s New Shepard. accused of forcing him to speak. Tourism Rocket. “The inner circle of Smith loyalists makes decisions unilaterally, often without the purchase of engineers, other experts, or senior leaders from various departments,” employees say.

In an interview with CBS this morning, Abrams spoke for the first time that he was fired by Blue Origin in 2019, with his manager referring to the CEO, saying, “Bob and I can’t trust you anymore. ” “You can’t create a culture of safety and a culture of fear at the same time,” Abrams said in the interview. “I’ve gotten away with it enough that I’m not so afraid that they shut me up anymore.”

Alexandra Abrams, former head of employee communications for Blue Origin, is speaking out against the company @LauriSegal. “You cannot create a culture of safety and a culture of fear at the same time. They are inconsistent.” pic.twitter.com/JHuFY3cjcs — CBS Mornings (@CBSMornings) September 30, 2021

in a statement to ledgeA Blue Origin spokesperson said, “Blue Origin has no tolerance for discrimination or harassment of any kind. We provide a variety of avenues, including a 24/7 anonymous hotline for employees, and any new claims of misconduct. Will check immediately.

The spokesperson also said Abrams was fired “after repeated warnings for issues involving federal export control regulations,” a claim Abrams denied to CBS News.

An essay published on Lioness, a forum for whistleblowers, indicated that Blue Origin sometimes ignored security issues in favor of speed, competing heatedly with other billionaire-backed companies such as Elon Musk’s SpaceX or Richard Branson’s Virgin Galactic. in between. “Competing with other billionaires—and making ‘progress for Jeff’—seems to take priority over safety concerns that would have slowed down the schedule,” the employees said.

Blue Origin has been grappling with internal conflict in the past.

in 2020, ledge reported that Blue Origin employees were angered by pressure from senior leadership to continue in-person work during the start of the COVID-19 pandemic and travel for the New Shepard test launch, when much of the country was trying to curb it. was closed for spread of virus. Responding to employees’ concerns at a meeting, Jeff Ashby, the company’s senior mission assurance director and former NASA astronaut, said: “I would say you should ask yourself, as an individual, are you a toxin in the organization? Are you acting as a fanning dissent, or are you really trying to help our senior leaders make better decisions?”