Rifle Shooting, Cross-Country Skiing Combined – Gadget Clock

Rifle shooting and cross-country skiing in a single event? That’s the biathlon for you. It’s not for the faint of heart, that’s for sure.

See some of the top highlights from biathlon so far at the 2022 Winter Olympics below, along with a flash from the past, and get a little 101 on the sport if you need an introduction. Also, here’s our watch guide for the sport in Beijing.

Germany’s Denise Hermann takes gold in women’s 15km biathlon

Denise Herrmann of Germany wins gold in the 15km individual biathlon with Anais Chevalier-Bouchet of France and Norway’s Marte Olsbu Roeiseland taking silver and bronze.

Norway wins second biathlon gold in the mixed 4x6km relay

The Norwegian quartet of Marte Olsbu Roeiseland, Tiril Eckhoff, Tarjei Boe and Johannes Thingnes Boe won gold in the mixed 4x6km relay. France’s Quentin Fillon Maillet takes silver and ROC’s Eduard Latypov earns bronze.

Flashback to PyeongChang 2018: Sweden upsets powerhouses for 4×7.5km gold

Sweden, led by third and fourth legs Sebastian Samuelsson and Fredrik Lindstroem, took down Nordic powerhouses Norway and Germany to win its first-ever men’s 4×7.5km relay gold and close out the biathlon competition.

Winter Olympics 101: Basics of Biathlon

Learn the fundamental features of biathlon ahead of the 2022 Olympic Winter Games.