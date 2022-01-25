rift in MVA govt in maharashtra, Shiv Sena workers protest in Mumbai over naming a sports complex after Tipu Sultan

The tussle has once again started in Maharashtra over Tipu Sultan and this tussle has started only between the constituents of the Maha Aghadi government. Tipu Sultan Maidan is to be inaugurated on 26 January by Congress leader and Mumbai Guardian Minister Aslam Shaikh in Malad, Mumbai. Earlier BJP was opposing it but now Shiv Sena has also protested.

Shiv Sena workers on Tuesday protested and raised slogans in Mumbai over the sports complex being named after Tipu Sultan. Local leaders of Shiv Sena have demanded that the sports complex be named after APJ Abdul Kalam. The Shiv Sena says that the protest will continue if the minister in the Thackeray government, Aslam Shaikh, does not change the name.

The BJP and Vishwa Hindu Parishad have been opposing the name of the sports complex after Tipu Sultan. Vishwa Hindu Parishad spokesperson Sriraj Nair tweeted about this. Sriraj Nair wrote, “It is certainly intended to ruin the peace of Mumbai but it could have been avoided. Maharashtra is a holy land and it is condemnable to name a project after a brutal savage anti Hindu.

Maharashtra: Shiv Sena workers held a protest in Mumbai over naming a sports complex after Tipu Sultan The complex is expected to be inaugurated by Congress leaders on January 26 pic.twitter.com/G2U5hLX68E — ANI (@ANI) January 25, 2022

Earlier, BJP MLA Ashish Shelar had questioned the silence of Shiv Sena. Ashish Shelar had said that if you want to see the picture of forgetting your history and taking refuge for power, then you should see this event of Maha Aghadi government led by Uddhav Thackeray.

BJP MLA Ashish Shelar said that Tipu Sultan had attacked India but a minister of Maharashtra government is establishing something in the name of Tipu Sultan. The BJP MLA further said that Shiv Sena is silent on this which shows its hypocrisy. We oppose such programs.