Rihanna gives birth, welcomes her first baby with A$AP Rocky

Rihanna gives delivery, welcomes her first baby with A$AP Rocky



Rihanna is now a mother.

The celebrity singer and her artist accomplice A$AP Rocky have welcomed their first youngster, a supply near the couple confirmed to CNN.

The brand new mother and father haven’t but shared their kid’s identify or birthday.

Rihanna first revealed information she was anticipating in a sequence of photographs in January. She set model traits with her distinct being pregnant style.

Rihanna informed British Vogue in 2020 that her 10-year plan included youngsters.

“I will have children — three or 4 of ’em,” she mentioned, including “the one factor that issues is happiness, that is the one wholesome relationship between a father or mother and a baby. That is the one factor that may increase a baby really, is love.”

Rihanna, 34, and A$AP Rocky, 33, have been mates for years and went public with their romantic relationship in Might 2021.

He known as her “the love of my life” throughout an interview with GQ, including that fatherhood was “in my future, completely.”

“I believe I might be an unimaginable, remarkably general wonderful dad,” he mentioned. “I might have a really fly youngster. Very.”

CNN has reached out to representatives for the couple for remark.

The-CNN-Wire & 2022 Cable Information Community, Inc., a WarnerMedia Firm. All rights reserved.