Rihanna is the richest female musician in the world: Bad girl Riri Rihanna is now the richest female musician in the world with a net worth of 7 1.7 billion – Rihanna valued at $ 1.7 billion: Rihanna Rihanna became the richest female musician in the world

Superstar pop singer Rihanna has finally become the richest female musician on earth. According to Forbes, Rihanna has a net worth of 1.7 billion (ना 1.7 billion). That is Rs. 1,26,27,61,70,000. Before you start counting units, tens, also know that Rihanna is only 33 years old. She has become the second richest female entertainer in the world after Oprah Winfrey. Oprah has a net worth of 2.7 billion.

Earned $ 1.4 billion from a cosmetic company alone

Born in Barbados, Rihanna’s real name is Robin Fenty. According to Forbes, Fenti Beauty Cosmetics has 1.4 billion in net worth. She owns 50 percent of this cosmetic company. The rest of Rihanna’s earnings come from her ‘Savage X Fantasy Tights Company’ and photoshoot as a singer, actor and magazine.



The company started in 2017

Rhea started her cosmetic company in 2017. The remaining 50 percent of the company is owned by Bernard Arnault’s LVMH. In addition, Rihanna’s lingerie company is also worth 270 million.



More than 100 million followers on social media

Rihanna, the singer of superhit songs like ‘Umbrella’ and ‘Love the Way You Lie’, is also the queen of social media. He is followed by 101 million users on Instagram, while 102.5 million users follow him on Twitter. The biggest part of Rihanna’s earnings comes from her cosmetic company. You may be surprised to know that Fenty Beauty Cosmetics, which started in 2017, became a 50 550 million company in 2018. According to Forbes Magazine, Fenty Beauty Cosmetics is a 2.8 billion company today.





