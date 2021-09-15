Rihanna shows off her sharp sense of style as she steps out for Scooter Braun’s party in NYC

He hosted his own Met Gala party in New York City on Monday night.

And Rihanna hit town once again as she was seen leaving Scooter Braun’s bash held at Carbone on Tuesday evening after enjoying a star-studded dinner with the likes of Madonna, Ed Sheeran and Hailey and Justin Bieber Was.

The 33-year-old singer and businessman showed off her edgy style in a navy logo T-shirt and matching flared trousers with a flame design as she walked home from the swanky eatery.

She completed her look with a bright pink neckerchief and gold pendant, while accessorizing with a bandana and multicolored Dior handbag.

The star wore her dark hair in braids over her shoulders and opted for a glam makeup look with pale pink lips as she stepped out of her protection.

Also at the bash was 63-year-old music legend Madonna, who wore a blue and black outfit with a black cap and stiletto heels.

Meanwhile Ed Sheeran attempts to make a low-key exit in a black hoodie and jeans, while holding a $2800 bottle of Domaine de la Romany-Conti Grands Echeaux Grand Cru.

Carbone’s is an Italian-American restaurant created by Mario Carbone, Rich Torrisi, and Jeff Zalaznik located in Greenwich Village and popular with A-listers in NYC.

The menu features dishes such as Seafood Salad, Linguini Vongole, Lobster Fra Diavola, Chicken Carparillo, and Veal Parmesan.

While Nobu is certainly the best-known restaurant for A-listers on the West Coast, Carbone is one of the East Coast’s star attractions.

The traditional eatery is a magnet for celebrities, but also for anyone living in and traveling to New York City. While there is also a Carbone at the ARIA Casino in Las Vegas, the New York Carbone is where celebrities like Jennifer Lopez, Kendall and Kylie Jenner and Rihanna are regularly seen.

Famous faces are attracted by the delicious pasta dishes and huge wine list.

Hailey and Justin Bieber also enjoyed a star-studded dinner hosted by Scooter.

The couple, who attended Justin’s Amazon documentary premiere earlier in the evening, were seen exiting the upmarket restaurant after enjoying a meal with other famous faces.

Hailey, 24, looked every inch of her fashion icon status by wearing a crocodile print minidress and leather trench coat.

The model showed off her tanned and toned legs in a thigh-skimming number and accentuated her height with strappy sandals.

She accessorised her look with black sunglasses and wore her blonde locks in a center parting.

Justin, 27, showed off his own signature style in a white jumper, joggers and wide floppy hat.

The couple was accompanied by their security team as they left the restaurant.

This comes as Rihanna continued to party on Monday evening as she hosted a Post Met Gala soiree in New York City.

Bajan Star was among a host of stars to attend this year’s much-delayed event at the Metropolitan Museum of Modern Art, which was canceled in 2020 as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Making sure she garnered attention after trading her dramatic black gown for a simple short-sleeve top and matching sheer skirt—the latter partly revealing her bottom after party at local nightspot David’s.

The singer paired her look with an intricate beaded headpiece, while a distinctive statement choker necklace capped things off.

Stepping out: Also there was music legend Madonna, 63, who wore a blue and black dress with a black cape and stiletto heels

She was joined on the night by boyfriend ASAP Rocky, with the rapper holding her hand and pushing the audience outside the New York venue.

Other guests at the event included Madonna’s daughter, Lourdes Leon, who was engaged to a mystery man, rappers Chance and Lil Baby, Brooklyn Beckham, and her actress fiancé Nicola Peltz.

The event was arranged by nightlife mogul Richie Akiva, the New York Post’s Page Six reports.

Casual: Justin, 27, showed off his own signature style in a white jumper, joggers, and a wide floppy hat

GLOWING: The star wore her dark hair in braids above her shoulders and opted for a glam makeup look with pale pink lips as she was surrounded by her own protection

Following the cancellations of last year and delays in this year’s event – which is traditionally held in May – sources claim it is expected that guests are ‘begging to be invited to Rihanna’s soiree at the expense of other events. ‘ are asking.

An insider told the publication, “A promoter was making offers in thousands. ‘But everyone turned it down just to come to Rihanna’s party.’

Just hours ago Rihanna was late in fashion for fashion’s biggest night out with her rapper boyfriend A$AP Rocky.

Cover Up: ASAP Rocky Keeps It Low Key By Skipping Scooter Braun’s Private Dinner at Carbone

Busy Week: Rihanna kept the party going on Monday evening, as she hosted a Post Met Gala soiree in New York City.

The songstress donned a billowing Balenciaga coat dress as she climbed the stairs of the Metropolitan Museum of Art.

The custom garment, which was curated by Demna Gvasalia, featured a dramatic collar that crawled down the back of the singer’s neck, as well as a mermaid-style look at the calves.

Paying homage to ‘All-American style’ with her monochromatic look, Rihanna wore a diamond statement necklace.

As far as makeup is concerned, the singer exuded the 1920s opulence of her own successful Fenty Beauty brand with thin, rounded brows and bold berry lip-modelling products.

For the star-studded event, Rihanna turned to celebrity beauty pro Hector Espinal, who serves as the brand’s global makeup artist, and who made sure the starlet looked flawless all night long.

The beauty regimen started with some serious skin prep, with Hector using products from the Fenty Skin collection — including Fat Water Pore-Refining Toner Serum and Hydra Visor Invisible Moisturizer Broad Spectrum SPF 30 Sunscreen — from going on cosmetics. Earlier.

Stylish: His cousin Quavo wore a flashy coordinator while leaving the party

Making his exit: Ed pulled his black hoodie over his head as he was on his way home

On her skin, Rihanna models Fenty Beauty Pro Filter Soft Matte Longwear Foundation, while giving her eyes a dramatic boost with the brand’s FlyPencil Longwear Pencil Eyeliner, Full Frontal Volume, Lift & Curl Mascara, and Snap Shadow Mix & Match. Given. Eyeshadow Palettes.

Finally, the singer’s bold berry lip was created with Pro Kiss’r Lip-Love Scrubstick, Painted Longwear Fluid Lip Color in the shade Underdawg after Stunna Lips.

Rihanna’s hair look for the evening was created by celebrity stylist Yousef for Dyson, who “mixed cornrows and loose tendrils for a couture streetwear vibe.”

To achieve this, she used British M’s products before drying the starlet’s hair with a Dyson Supersonic hair dryer and wide-tooth comb attachment.

The Met Gala was held at the Metropolitan Museum of Art in New York City after a year-long hiatus during the COVID-19 pandemic.

The essential accessory to attend the event was a COVID-19 vaccine.