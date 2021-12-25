RIL’s Mukesh Ambani’s gift to the users: Jio brought Happy New Year Offer, know what will be available in this pack? RIL’s Mukesh Ambani gave gift to customers as JIO brings Happy New Year Offer, Know full details

Reliance Industries Limited’s Mukesh Ambani’s Jio gifted users on Saturday on the occasion of Christmas. Actually, Jio’s Rs 2,545 prepaid recharge plan has got a new, limited period Happy New Year offer.

The Jio annual prepaid plan, which usually comes with a validity of 336 days, is now getting an additional validity of 29 days. That is, Jio’s prepaid recharge plan of Rs 2,545 will last for a full 365 days. This is a limited offer to celebrate the new year. Also, it can be availed by existing and new Reliance Jio users. This plan comes with 1.5GB high-speed data per day.

Reliance Jio’s Rs 2,545 prepaid recharge will get unlimited voice calling, daily 100 SMS, 1.5GB high-speed data daily and a validity of 336 days. This offer is available on Jio’s official website as well as on MyJio App.

Along with the above benefits, the company’s Rs 2,545 prepaid recharge plan lets users subscribe to JioTV, JioCinema, JioSecurity and JioCloud.

Jio’s Rs 2,545 prepaid recharge plan is available for a limited period only, as this offer will end on January 2, 2022. The extra validity makes Jio’s prepaid recharge plan one of the best offers for users looking for a long-term recharge plan.

By the way, earlier this month, Jio also introduced its cheapest plan till date. The validity of one rupee recharge plan is one day and 10MB data is available in it. This plan is considered to be a value offering for users who do not want to buy more data than they need.