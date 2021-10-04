Ring adds Halloween-themed quick replies to its doorbell cameras

Following the now-annual tradition of the spooky smart home, Ring has released its seasonal ding dongs. In honor of the festive season, you can change the tone of your Ring video doorbell’s interior chime to a scary cat, a strange doorbell, or my personal favorite, creepy laughs for the month of October. There are a few other scary tones as well, nine in total, which is eight more than what Google offered on its Nest Doorbell.

To kick start the horror this year, Ring has a new trick as an added treat: a selection of Halloween-themed quick answers, a free feature that lets your doorbell answer for you. Now, when a visitor presses the ring buzzer, he or she can speak to them with these additions to the standard preset responses:

“Tell us what you brought here…or we’ll cast a spell on you!”

“Boo! Leave us a message if you dare [evil laugh]”

“Wait a minute! Feel free to park your broom.”

“Please leave the package (and any cheats) out there.

Personally, I want one that says, “All the candy is gone, now move on.”

Billed by Ring as the busiest doorbell day of the year, Halloween is definitely a day when a video doorbell flashes. Over the years when seasonal tones roll around, I’ve had hours of fun intimidating trick-or-treating — or UPS delivery drivers. (Pro tip: Plug the chime right by the front door, as the ringtone on the doorbell itself doesn’t change). However, sadly, it seems that the scare factor is waning somewhat as doorbell cameras become more ubiquitous.

However, the new quick answers come through the doorbell itself, not through the ring chime, so they may have some of the more sinister factors in them. These launched today (the ringtones arrived in mid-September) and will be replaced by winter holiday-themed options later this month.

The Quick Reply feature is available on all Ring doorbells except the base model Ring Video Doorbell Wired. If you have a Ring Protect plan, you can use it as an answering machine and view recorded video and audio of visitors in the app, but you don’t need a subscription to the answers themselves . You set up a quick reply in the Ring app, which is also where you can change the ringtone on your chime.

If you (or your neighborhood) really get into the Halloween spirit, Ring is also releasing seasonal faceplates for the Ring Video Doorbell 2, 3, 3 Plus and 4, which cost $14.99 each from the Ring.com store . Choose from a spooky design with bats and spiderwebs, or choose something less spooky and more festive and fun, like pumpkins and leaves.