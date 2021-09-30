Ring’s home security drone camera is finally available

First announced at last year’s Amazon hardware event, the Ring Always Home Cam is now ready for take-off. Starting today, September 28th, you can request an invite to be a crash-test dummy for Ring’s latest innovation. The Always Home Cam is a Ring camera attached to a drone that can blow up predetermined paths in your home when triggered by the Ring alarm sensor or the Ring app. The camera costs $249.99; If you live in the US, you can apply for an invite to buy it today and the devices will ship later this year.

Designed to solve the problem of being able to see inside your home when you’re not there, but with dozens of cameras watching you when you’re there, the Always-On Home Cam only records when it’s in flight. be in When not in use, it sits in its charging dock which blocks its lens. It can fly to specific approaches on demand – such as the front door or kitchen stove – and can also tie into a ring alarm home security system and prompt for any action – such as armed with an alarm. to open a door or window when

In the year since it announced the product, Ring has been ambitiously working on refining the device and essentially making sure it won’t go through your house on a rampage. “It’s not an exaggeration to say that we’ve done a thousand refinements to it,” Ring founder Jamie Siminoff said in an interview prior to the announcement. “We learned how to fly.” Siminoff says he had working prototypes in 2020 when he announced it, but it’s only ready for regular people’s homes now. But not everyone.

Ring is rolling out the invite-only program as a kind of post-beta test flight. “I have it in my house, and it works,” Siminoff said. “But today’s homes are so unique, so we really need to bring this to more customers’ homes to make sure everything we’re doing is right.” After all, it’s an autonomous flying machine in your home. “As with any other product, we probably would have just been shipping. With this, we are going to take our time, make sure it is just right before moving on to full, general availability.”

Siminoff says that invite-only programs, which are a recent trend with Amazon products, are a way to attract the right type of customer to the product at this stage. “This is a customer who wants and wants to work with us,” he said. “They understand what they’re doing. We use this as a tool to deliver the best products to customers and to be transparent with them.” So, does that mean that if it crashes into your big screen TV, you’re out of luck?

In terms of day-to-day usage and features, it is very similar to what was announced last year. The Always Home Cam is an indoor-only camera that attaches to a drone with an attached propeller. It streams and records to the Ring app, is fully autonomous and can be ordered via the app to fly on-demand to pre-set locations or to turn off the Ring alarm when a disturbance is detected. can be programmed for. Ring says the camera’s resolution has been increased to 1400 x 1400 HD, which is a bump up from the 1080p resolution when it was first announced.

The camera only records in-flight, and the drone makes an audible noise, so it’s clear when footage is recorded. It has obstacle avoidance technology, but its covered propellers should prevent any serious damage if a collision occurs (“But you should keep it away from your van Gogh,” Siminoff joked).

The Always Home Cam is designed for use on a single floor, as it cannot navigate stairs. But Siminoff says multi-floor support is something the company is exploring. It should also fly only when there is no one in the house. While the drone has been tested with ceiling and tabletop fans, Siminoff said it can be difficult if a fan is running at full speed. “But if it looks like it’s not doing the right thing, it will just land in a safe area and sit there,” he said.

Battery life is short, with flight time limited to around five minutes. “The idea is that it’s sort of very tactical; you don’t have to go to see that door for two hours,” Siminoff said. Have to see, and then fly back.”

A flying camera in your house feels like a science-fiction fantasy/horror story come true. But from a practical and privacy standpoint, the concept is a solid one. You only need one camera to see the entire floor of your home, and there’s no risk of it being accidentally recorded without you knowing about it. Besides that, it’s very good. “There’s something about watching this fly through your house on your phone; It feels like something out of Hollywood, but this is your home,” Siminoff said. “For me, it was a really jaw-dropping experience.”

Correction, 5:09 p.m. ET, September 29, 2021: The Always Home Cam has a resolution of 1400×1400 HD, not 1080p as stated in an earlier version of this article.