Rinku Ghosh is returning to Bhojpuri cinema after 6 years, told where was missing for so many years

Bhojpuri actress Rinku Ghosh is all set to make her comeback after 6 years. She will soon be seen in a reality show of Zee Ganga. Rinku Ghosh has worked with big Bhojpuri actors like Ravi Kishan, Manoj Tiwari. Her film ‘Bidaai’ with Ravi Kishan got a lot of fame. Rinku Ghosh’s career was going very well, in the meantime she completely disappeared from the film industry.

In a conversation with a media organization called Desi Bharat, Rinku Ghosh has told that she had settled abroad after getting married, so she was away from the film industry. She said, ‘The truth is that I had shifted to Muscat after marrying my real life hero. She went out of India after getting married and was engrossed in her marriage. After 6 years I have returned to India and am back among my fans.

Rinku Ghosh says that she had already thought that when she gets married, she will give some years to her marriage. He further said, ‘My marriage was an arranged marriage. At that time my entire focus was on my married life. I got a lot of love My husband gave me a lot of love due to which to be honest, I did not miss much in the industry.

Rinku Ghosh said about her upcoming projects, ‘Very soon you guys will see me on the set. I have also done a show for Zee Ganga. Very soon you guys are going to see me on TV. This is a reality show with Pradeep Pandey ‘Chintu’. It’s a very good shoot.

Apart from Bhojpuri, Rinku Ghosh has also worked in Telugu and Hindi films. Bharat Bhagya Vidhaata, Tumse Milke Wrong Number, Mumbai Godfather, Chaalak are some of his Hindi movies. Rinku Ghosh did the film ‘Daroga Babu I Love You’ with Manoj Tiwari, which was very much liked.

The post Rinku Ghosh is returning to Bhojpuri cinema after 6 years, told where she was missing for so many years appeared first on Jansatta.

#Rinku #Ghosh #returning #Bhojpuri #cinema #years #told #missing #years