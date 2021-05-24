Riot confirms that both the LPL and the LCK will get 4 slots during the League of Legends Worlds Championship 2021

Throughout the League of Legends Worlds Championship 2021, every and each the Korean LCK and the Chinese language language LPL will be able to ship 4 representatives.

Ahead of the beginning up of the 2021 Mid-Season Invitational, Rebellion Video games had introduced that that the self-discipline that wins the opponents and the runners-up in the worldwide aspects machine will get grasp of the extra slots on this 12 months’s Worlds Championship.

As Royal Certainly not Give Up had been victorious in the MSI finals, beating LCK’s DAMWON Kia 3-2, they robotically secured themselves that additional participation slot for the Worlds.

As for the subsequent staff to obtain the extra slot, Rebellion has finally introduced that this will be Korea who will be cashing in on that regional revenue.

In a most fashionable tweet, the League of Legends Twitter take care of introduced this:

“With their take care of, RNG has earned the LPL the fourth self-discipline at Worlds 2021. Moreover, after DK’s 2nd-self-discipline assign at MSI, the LCK is now ranked 2nd in historic efficiency, so that they will even comprise the fourth self-discipline at Worlds.”

There will be 4 representatives for the LCK in the League of Legends Worlds Championship 2021

Ahead of the beginning up of the 2021 League of Legends MSI, every and each the LCK and LPL had been tied in the worldwide rankings for first self-discipline with 49 aspects. As handiest 4 aspects had been awarded to the winners of the event, regardless of the reality that DAMWON got here remaining in the whole opponents, they’d comprise quiet been able to steady the 4th slot for its self-discipline.

Guidelines by way of Dotesports

That is for the rationalization that self-discipline beneath them, which is the LEC, became as soon as handiest sitting with 28. Even if the LEC gained the whole ingredient, every and each the LCK and the LPL had assured themselves an additional slot with the assist of earlier performances in the League of Legends Worlds Championship 2021.

The Worlds Champion this 12 months will be held in Shenzhen, China, and the opponents will beginning up on November 6.

