Riot dev might just have teased the upcoming League of Legends champion “Vex” in a Reddit post

Ryan “Reav3” Mireles, the lead producer of the League of Legends’ champions crew, might possibly perchance presumably factual have unveiled the id of the upcoming “Downhearted Maze,” in a random Reddit put up by u/mikesweeney13.

Fans will likely be infected to learn that the next yordle champion, who used to be beforehand judicious Yuumi’s grasp, Norra, will no longer be her, however an fully fresh character called “Vex”. Although puny is identified particularly about “Vex” for the time being, Reav3 has confirmed her “gigantic phase” in Viego’s ruination memoir.

Describe by strategy of Riot Video games – League of Legends

Also, about a months ago in April, Reav3 had already hinted at the fresh yordle’s name in a Champions Roadmap weblog. The weblog featured a small phase regarding the upcoming “Downhearted Maze,” which used to be titled “Lifestyles Can Be So Vexing.”

Reav3 shows that the upcoming League of Legends champion, “Vex,” is one of essentially the most distinguished reasons in the encourage of Viego’s absurd energy

Viego and Vex featured in Sentinels of Light in-client new (Screengrab by strategy of Riot Video games – League of Legends)

In a latest Reddit put up, when a client asked regarding the clarification for such absurdity in Viego’s energy attributes, Reav3 explained it to him thru a League of Legends lore. Surprisingly, the lore talked about an unheard character called Vex, who used to be a key motive in the encourage of Viego’s crazy energy. He published:

“Viego meets Vex, who travels to the shadow Isles from Bandle city. Vex fancies Viego, so makes expend of her interesting world of Yordle magic to vastly expand Viego’s powers. Right here is what ends in Viego causing a worldwide ruination and becoming crazy mighty. He might possibly perchance presumably not attain it without Vex’s relief.”

Screengrab from Reddit

The dev later confirmed that none however Vex is the long-awaited upcoming yordle League of Legends champion, who is currently inspiring in the visible new of the “Sentinels of Light” client.

Recordsdata miners have also dug deep into the source code of the Sentinel of Light match’s stay servers, stating that the featured Ruined Yordle used to be embedded in the storyline as “Vex” as properly.

As confirmed on Reddit by Reav3, Vex will indeed be phase of the Sentines of Light match beyond this in-client memoir, however she received’t be round in Summoner’s Rift anytime soon. League of Legends’ 157th champion, Vex, will likely be making her League of Legends entry along with patch 11.16.

