Riot Games has announced that 2021 League of Legends World Championship will be held in Shenzhen this November

2021 is shaping as quite a bit as be barely an thrilling 12 months for the League of Legends esports scene, with Revolt Video video games lastly asserting the 2021 World Championship Finals venue.

The COVID-19 pandemic has made issues barely exhausting for esports titles worldwide to host occasions on LAN, alongside aspect your full scene occurring-line. And although thee Worlds 2020 used to be hosted offline on the Shanghai Media Tech Studios, it did not purchase the an an identical magic and vitality as its predecessors.

With the dearth of a dwell goal market, there used to be certainly a small gloom over lawsuits, and Revolt will in all chance be having a behold to alternate all this time spherical. The League of Legends Worlds Championship 2021 will in all chance be held in the Shenzhen Universiade Sports activities actions Centre on November sixth, pitting the negate groups globally in opposition to each different.

To these unaware, the Shenzhen Universiade Sports activities actions Centre is residence to Shenzhen FC and has a ability of 60,334. Shenzhen FC is a gifted soccer membership that performs in the Chinese language Tidy League, one in all of the extra widespread carrying occasions in the nation.

League of Legends World Championship 2021 will defend players to China

When talking concerning the venue and the upcoming League of Legends World Championship, John Needham, World Head of Esports for Revolt Video video games, said;

“We’re extraordinarily indignant to push the boundaries of leisure and sport this 12 months with the Worlds 2021 and account for the next ten years of LoL Esports. Shenzhen is China’s most aggressive and trendy metropolis, with 1000’s of excessive-tech startups and entrepreneurial pursuits, so we felt that it used to be the supreme panorama to host our Finals.”

Even if not mighty has been printed by League of Legends devs concerning the schedule or the event, followers are fairly indignant for this 12 months’s terminate-of-season spectacle. They will appear a couple of of the negate groups in the sphere face each different for a shot on the championship.

Revolt has additionally commented that this would possibly often affirm extra recordsdata on the World Championship later.

