Riot on Honda car News: Delhi Latest News: Mehunya gets car at wedding

Highlights The wife was thrown out of the house for not fulfilling the demand

A case of dowry harassment has been registered at Jagatpuri police station

Requested the police to get the child back

New Delhi

Mehune got angry when his daughter-in-law got a car at the wedding. He demanded a car for himself from his father-in-law’s people. His wife was kicked out of the house for not fulfilling the demand. He also started slandering his wife by sending messages to his relatives. The woman lodged a police complaint against her husband and father-in-law at the Jagatpuri police station. Requesting to bring your child back. A case has been registered against the woman under the dowry harassment clause.

Sangeeta (name has been changed) was married to Shyam (name has been changed) who lives in Jagatpuri area. When deciding to get married, Shyam’s family told him that he had a government job. Salary is 50,000-60,000. After getting married, she found out that her husband does not have a government job, but he does a private job. Shortly after the marriage, Shyam started harassing Sangeetha for dowry.

The husband used to beat his wife under the influence of alcohol

The husband and father-in-law said that his father did not give him a car in Honda or Rs 5 lakh in cash. Every day Shyam used to beat his wife under the influence of alcohol. On October 9, 2021, the woman gave birth to a child. The woman thought that her troubles would end. But, even after the birth of a child, the woman could not find a place in the hearts of her husband and father-in-law. Sangeetha, meanwhile, also realized that her husband was having an affair with other women.

He threatened to evict her if the demand was not met

Meanwhile, the marriage of the woman’s younger sister was confirmed. At the wedding, his father gave the car to his younger sister. This made Shyam even more angry. His wife told his father to ask him to take the car. He threatened to evict her if the demand was not met. Fed up with her husband’s troubles, she went to work. Husband and father-in-law also got into a commotion when they reached the woman’s office.

Dowry harassment case filed against father-in-law

On July 26, 2021, the husband beat the woman and snatched the child from her and kicked her out of the house. The woman called the police for help but to no avail. After this, the husband sent a message to the woman’s family members and relatives and told them who Sangeeta had run away with. So the woman complained to the Women’s Crime Branch for help. After the intervention of the Women’s Crime Branch, the Jagatpuri police filed a case of dowry harassment against the woman’s husband and other in-laws.