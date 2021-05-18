Riot suspends Valorant pro six months for failing to cooperate in sexual assault investigation



Skilled Valorant participant Jay “Sinatraa” Received has been suspended for six months by Riot Video games for “failing to totally cooperate” with an ongoing investigation into an allegation of sexual assault. The investigation stems from an allegation courting again to March of this yr, when Received was accused of sexual abuse by a former girlfriend, which was supported by recordings and screenshots of messages. On the time, Received was indefinitely suspended by each Riot, which develops Valorant and organizes most on-line competitions, and Sentinels, the crew for which he performs.

In accordance to Riot, this newest suspension is said to Received’s habits through the investigation. In a press release, the corporate stated:

The aggressive operations crew had critical considerations with Sinatraa’s conduct through the course of the investigation. It was decided that on a minimum of two events Sinatraa misrepresented sure details, made false statements, and didn’t cooperate with the investigation in a method anticipated of an expert Valorant esports participant. Of word, Sinatraa’s public dedication on social media to present the complete audio and video clip referenced in the unique publish was by no means fulfilled. Cooperation in these investigations is of the utmost significance, particularly when the character of the allegations is as critical as sexual assault. This habits won’t be tolerated by Valorant Esports.

Received started competing in Valorant final yr however rose to prominence in the Overwatch League, the place he was named MVP in 2019 — although OWL began offering refunds on his in-game MVP pores and skin following the allegations in March.

Following Riot’s choice right this moment, Won released a statement on Twitter saying that “I’ve spent the final two months reflecting on how I might be higher as an individual.” With regards to the investigation, he wrote:

I need to preface this by saying I don’t have the video / audio that she used in her assertion. After our relationship ended she had requested me to delete the video and I honored that. I’ve by no means even imagined a scenario like this so when all of it occurred I didn’t know whether or not to simply spill out my aspect or not. I had no clue what to achieve this I seeked [sic] authorized assist instantly. As we have been drafting up an replace with the authorized PR crew we had added that I would supply the video as a result of we genuinely thought that the video would have to be shared in full because it’s a key half in the investigation. Nevertheless that didn’t occur and I mustn’t have promised one thing I couldn’t personally ship. This whole expertise has been humbling and a possibility for me to come out the opposite aspect a greater individual.

As for the preliminary allegation of sexual assault, Riot stated that as a result of the matter has been referred to legislation enforcement, “at this juncture we are going to defer to the authorities to make additional investigation into and factual findings associated to the allegations.” Riot added that “to the extent that extra materials data comes to gentle, from legislation enforcement or in any other case, the aggressive operations crew reserves the fitting to reopen the investigation and take additional acceptable motion.”

Replace Could seventeenth, 4:40PM ET: Article up to date with a press release from Received.