RIP Android TV Remote App Hello Google TV Remote App

Google is discontinuing its old Android TV remote. The move comes after the company launched its long-awaited Google TV Remote app last week.

company confirmed ledge That Android TV Remote app will take a bow after the Google TV Remote app – which can also be used for other Android TV OS devices – is widely available. Android Police First reported remote news.

A spokesperson said, “We are looking to make your phone as fast and easy to use as a virtual remote control by upgrading the UI and integrating the feature directly into the Android mobile OS as well as the Google TV app. Huh.” “Once the new remote feature becomes widely available, the Android TV Remote app will no longer be supported and available for use.”

To use the remote, the Android TV OS television or device will require Android TV Remote Service 5.0, which is already available. Users will not need to manually update their devices to get this. A spokesperson said the rollout will continue through this week and will automatically update via the Google Play Store.

The new remote is available for Android users through Quick Settings or the Google TV app. a spokesperson told ledge Last week’s new Remote app will only be available for Android users at this time.