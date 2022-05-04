RIP Kailia Posey: Toddlers and Tiaras Star and the Face Behind This Viral GIF Dies After Committing Suicide at 16



Kailia Posey of the American reality TV series 'Toddlers and Tiaras' fame has passed away at age 16 after tragically committing suicide, her family revealed. Posey's family shared a statement regarding the incident with TMZ, it read, "Although she was an accomplished teenager with a bright future ahead of her, unfortunately in one impetuous moment, she made the rash decision to end her earthly life."

The heart-breaking news of the teen's death was initially shared by Posey's mom, Marcy Posey Gatterman, in a Monday night Facebook post. "I don't have words or any thoughts. A beautiful baby girl is gone. Please give us privacy as we mourn the loss of Kailia. My baby forever," she wrote.

Check Out the Tweet Below:

Kailia Posey, star of ‘Toddlers and Tiaras’ and the face behind a very popular GIF, has tragically passed away at age 16. We send our condolences to her family and friends. pic.twitter.com/wcn44YDMoG — Affinity Magazine (@TheAffinityMag) May 3, 2022

Posey, who first found fame on the popular TLC show had even become a viral GIF known as ‘Grinning Girl’. As per TMZ, her family has set up a fund in her name with the goal of providing resources to help students in crisis.

