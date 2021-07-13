Rise in gold rate, yet Rs 8500 cheaper than all time high

On this evening, the price of 24 carat gold closed at Rs 47951 per 10 grams. At the same time, this rate was Rs 48006 per 10 grams this morning.

New Delhi. Tuesday was a bad day for gold buyers and good for investors. On Tuesday, the second day of the trading week, gold prices have seen a rise. Due to this the price of 24 carat gold reached Rs 48006. Whereas gold prices came down on Monday. Despite this, even today all-time high gold was sold at cheaper prices by Rs 8500.

Alltime High Rate 56,200

According to the gold rate issued by the India Bullion and Jewelers Association, the price of 24 carat gold closed at Rs 47,951 per 10 grams this evening. At the same time, this rate was Rs 48006 per 10 grams this morning. Thus, today the price of gold has fallen by Rs 55 in the evening as compared to the morning. On the other hand, if compared to the rate of the previous day i.e. Monday, it has closed with a gain of Rs 105 per 10 grams. In this sense, the rate of gold is still selling cheaper by about Rs 8,249 per 10 grams than its all-time high. Gold had made its all-time high in August 2020. At that time gold had gone up to the level of Rs 56,200 per ten grams.

Remaining carat gold rates

According to the website of India Bullion and Jewelers Association, 23 carat gold became costlier by Rs 160 today morning by Rs 47814 and 22 carat gold by Rs 146 to Rs 43973 as compared to last evening’s rate. Apart from this, the price of 18 carat gold also became expensive by Rs 120 and it came to Rs 36005 per 10 grams. For 14 carat gold, it rose by Rs 94 per 10 grams to Rs 28084.

Silver jumps by Rs 320

On the other hand, silver rate closed at Rs 68905 per kg on Tuesday. This rate was Rs 68585 per kg on the previous day i.e. Monday. In this way, silver has registered a rise of Rs 320 per kg today.

